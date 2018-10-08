Taylor Swift Fans Furious over Democrat Endorsement: ‘Be Quiet and Sing!’

Some of pop superstar Taylor Swift’s most loyal fans were angered by her far-left rant on Sunday evening, where she attacked Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn, describing herself as “appalled” and “terrified” by the lawmaker’s policies.

In a long Instagram post, the “Shake it Offsinger said that recent events in her life had led her to take a stand against Blackburn, who she implied would discriminate against women, black people, and homosexuals.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” Taylor Swift wrote. “In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

“Blackburn’s voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” she continued. “She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

While some of Swift’s fans praised her for joining the leftist agenda, many of her followers were left less than impressed by her apparent virtue signaling.

Swift’s political outburst was particularly surprising to some people who believed she was secretly a Republican or of conservative and libertarian leanings. However, she has recently voiced support for progressive issues such as the LGBT agenda and even donated to the gun control campaign “March for Our Lives.”

The 28-year-old singer was the source of controversy around the 2016 presidential election after she repeatedly refused to denounce Donald Trump while not revealing who she would vote for.

Last year, an editorial by The Guardian even described her as “an envoy for Trump’s values,” arguing that her music “[echoed] Trump’s obsession with petty score-settling in their repeated references to her celebrity feuds” while also reflecting in “painstaking detail on her failed romantic relationships.”

