Watch: Robert De Niro Slurs Words While Attacking Brett Kavanaugh for Drinking Beer

Actor Robert De Niro attacked Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for his drinking during at an event for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation Saturday, and couldn’t exactly get his words right.

“Now, one reminder. The drinks, wine and beer are flowing. But be careful if you have too much, you may end up on the Supreme Court,” Robert De Niro said while slurring his words in a video obtained by TMZ.

De Niro’s hatred for President Donald Trump is no secret. The Goodfellas actor made headlines for saying “Fuck Trump!” at the Tony Awards this summer.

“I’m going to say one thing, ‘fuck Trump!’ It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘fuck Trump!'” he said.

The 75-year-old actor also bashed Trump in a speech to high schoolers, saying, “What does the truth even mean today?”

“I mean, if you’re Donald Trump it doesn’t mean anything. If you’re cowardly Republican enablers in Congress you don’t let the truth stand in the way of pathetically clinging to power. Our country is led by a president who believes he can make up his own truth. And we have a word for that — bullshit.”

The actor also called Trump “a congenital liar” and a “mean-spirited, soulless, amoral, abusive con-artist son of a bitch.”

De Niro wasn’t the only Hollywood star taking shots at Kavanaugh this weekend–many had a complete meltdown following his confirmation.

“Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming. We are stronger than this bullshit. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder,” Handler said.

Meanwhile, Ellen Degeneres tweeted, “This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote.”