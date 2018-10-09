Bette Midler: People will ‘Burn, Drown, or Starve’ from Climate Change

Actress Bette Midler tweeted that people will “burn, drown, or starve” due to climate change in a tweet sent Tuesday.

“Morning TV dedicates time to the new UN ClimateChangeReport, and it’s dire, dire dire. But PresidentMarcos, I mean Trump, doesn’t give a shit. I guess science was not his strong suit, nor is it the strength of the bums he surrounds himself with. You’ll burn, drown or starve,” Bette Midler tweeted.

Midler also sent a tweet fantasizing about the roof of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home getting blown off.

“The only time trump will pay attention is whenthe roof of Mar-a-Lago blows off, and the waves are lapping at the first tee,” she wrote.

The 72-year-old recently made headlines for saying that women are the “n-word of the world.”

She later deleted this tweet and sent an apology note, saying, “The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”