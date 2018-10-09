Hollywood Mobilizing Get Out the Vote Efforts After Kavanaugh Loss

Several of the same Hollywood celebrities who posted Twitter screeds slamming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his hellish confirmation process are now using their social media platforms to urge Americans to get registered to vote ahead of the November elections.

Many Hollywood figures were left devastated by Kavanaugh’s eventual confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court, after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward with 35-year old uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault in what many believed were lodged in the hope that it would derail his nomination.

Hollywood elites consequently became part of an intense pressure campaign against Senators to vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation on the grounds that he is a sexual predator, although such methods proved ineffective with the Republican moderates they hoped would cave into the pressure.

A crushing confirmation defeat last weekend left many of Hollywood’s far-left campaigners splitting with rage. Actors, such as Alyssa Milano, Barbara Streisand, Debra Messing, Sarah Silverman, Kumail Nanjiani, and Mark Ruffalo, have responded by urging their followers to register to vote before their state deadline, presumably in the hope that they will vote Democrat.

Actress and Hulu talk show host Sarah Silverman raised fears that Kavanaugh would implement laws affecting her body. A day later, she urged Texans to register to vote.

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand suggested that the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh was a stitch-up because Republicans would not allow them to interview the right witnesses. A few days later, she was reminding her followers to register to vote.

Insatiable actress Alyssa Milano posted voter registration information, mere days after she suggested Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) had no interest in protecting women from sexual assault.

Actress Debra Messing said that the “morally bankrupt” GOP were knowingly putting a “subpar” and “unfit” judge into the Supreme Court. Then she implored Georgia voters to register to vote.

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani encouraged his followers to register to vote only a couple days after he said they could “get even” with those who, presumably, voted for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Comedian Bill Eichner ragged on Sen. Susan Collins for her staunch support of Kavanaugh. Then the actor pushed voter registration.

Actor and comedian Rob Delaney described Kavanaugh, without any evidence, as a “perjurer and a misogynist,” before unveiling his own fundraising effort for Democratic candidates.

Film director Rob Reiner accused Susan Collins of turning her back on women who were “traumatized by sexual assault,” claiming that November has to be a Democratic “blue wave.”

Modern Family producer Danny Zuker, himself a privileged white guy, joked that “finally a privileged white guy” gets to win, before urging people to vote the “victim shaming motherfuckers” out of office.

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon said that the Supreme Court of the United States has become the “hijacked” court, calling on Democrats to vote with an “overwhelming” turnout.

Film director Ava DuVernay described Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a “dark day in American history.” Then she urged her followers to verify and get registered to vote.

Having blasted Kavanaugh’s “obvious lies,” House of Cards star Michael Kelly also accused him of committing perjury. A few days later, Kelly was encouraging people to get registered.

Countless Hollywood celebrities have involved themselves in “get out the vote” campaigns over the past year in hopes that it will draw high voter turnout and increase the chances of the Democrats taking back control of both houses of Congress.

In August, Breitbart reported that many of Hollywood’s most powerful and prominent figures are publicly supporting progressive Democratic candidates through a number of elite fundraisers. Those involved include the legendary director Steven Spielberg, late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and super-producer Jeffrey Katzenberg.

