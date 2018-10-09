Patton Oswalt: Global Warming a ‘Meteor,’ Will Strike ‘in Our Lifetimes’

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt declared on Tuesday that global warming is a “meteor” that will “strike in our lifetimes,” and consequently urged mainstream media outlets to cover the threat it poses above all other news.

Oswalt made the comments in response to a Twitter post by Guardian columnist David Sirota, who described a report from the United Nations Panel on Climate Change as “basically warning that the end of the world is in 22 years.”

Sirota went on to complain that the report “will almost certainly be completely ignored by most of the TV media, most of the population & the entire political class.”

The United Nations climate panel has issued a report basically warning that the end of the world is in 22 years — and this report will almost certainly be completely ignored by most of the TV media, most of the population & the entire political class. https://t.co/Jf2JIOWZLd — David Sirota (@davidsirota) October 8, 2018

“Dear @CNN, @MSNBC, @FoxNews, @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @VICE — This. This is all you have to cover from now on,” Ostwalt responded. “You know how in the meteor movies the news is JUST about the meteor? This is a meteor. Coming right for us. In our lifetimes.”

Dear @cnn, @msnbc, @FoxNews, @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @VICE — This. This is all you have to cover from now on. You know how in the meteor movies the news is JUST about the meteor? This is a meteor. Coming right for us. In our lifetimes. https://t.co/phvITvxTaT — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 9, 2018

According to The New York Times, the report “paints a far more dire picture of the immediate consequences of climate change than previously thought and says that avoiding the damage requires transforming the world economy at a speed and scale that has “no documented historic precedent.”

Earlier on Tuesday, singer and actress Bette Midler also rang the alarm over the report, warning that people will “burn, drown, or starve” as a result of its predictions.

“Morning TV dedicates time to the new UN #ClimateChangeReport, and it’s dire, dire, dire,” she tweeted. “But #PresidentMarcos, I mean #Trump, doesn’t give a shit. I guess science was not his strong suit, nor is it the strength of the bums he surrounds himself with. You’ll burn, drown or starve.”

Morning TV dedicates time to the new UN #ClimateChangeReport, and it's dire, dire dire. But #PresidentMarcos, I mean #Trump, doesn't give a shit. I guess science was not his strong suit, nor is it the strength of the bums he surrounds himself with. You'll burn, drown or starve. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 9, 2018

Oswalt, meanwhile, is known for his left-wing political activism. In August, the Secret Life of Pets 2 star promoted a petition calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, where he declared that supporters of his administration should “fuck right off.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.