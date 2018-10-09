Celebs Praise Taylor Swift for Endorsing Democrats: ‘You Can Single-Handedly Change This Country’

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Hollywood celebrities from Rob Reiner to Lena Dunham praised pop star Taylor Swift after her endorsement of Democratic candidates in Tennessee this week.

Taylor Swift wrote a lengthy Instagram post where she said that she believes in “the fight for LGBTQ rights” and blasted America for “systemic racism” that she claims is “terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

The “Blank Space” singer’s public endorsement of Democrats earned her a round of applause from Hollywood progressives.

“Sometimes you can shake it off, other times you have to speak up. Sending you so much love and respect, ,” Ellen Degeneres tweeted Monday.

“A big shout out to . for speaking out. You can single handedly change this country. Impress on your fans how critical and powerful their voices are. If you get them to the polls on Nov.6, everything you care about will be protected. ,” filmmaker Rob Reiner tweeted.

Comedian and far-left activist Lena Dunham wrote, “Hot move bebe – always been so proud, always will be.”

Actor Mark Hamill joined in, tweeting, “Read every word of this message from If even a fraction of her 83.5M followers go to , register & VOTE we can restore checks & balances to the who control ALL 3 branches of gov’t. matters YOUR VOTE MATTERS!”

Comedian Chelsea Peretti joined in, retweeting Hamill.

Hamill’s message was also retweeted by Patton Oswalt and Sarah Silverman.

“Good for her! Hey kids, granny griffin here. Vote blue. Iconic,” Kathy Griffin said.

“I’m proud of Taylor Swift for supporting a candidate because they align with her values and spread understanding to others. Maybe Susan Collins could learn something from this,” Chelsea Handler tweeted.

Bette Midler also tweeted her approval.

.