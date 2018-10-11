Rapper T.I.: I Would Have Slapped ‘A** Kissing’ Kanye at that Trump Meeting

Rapper T.I. said in an Instagram post that he would have slapped Kanye West in the face if he was at the White House meeting with President Trump Thursday.

T.I. called Kanye West’s meeting with Trump “next level, futuristic Sambo ,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!!”

“From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen,” he added.

The Live Your Life rapper then said that he would have gotten violent with West if he were there.

“Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)… but bro… if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!,” he wrote.

T.I. wasn’t the only celebrity to take offense of West’s endorsement of President Trump. Following the White House appearance Thursday, many Hollywood stars went after Kanye West.

Billy Eichner tweeted, “How any serious journalist or news outlet could cover this Kanye West nonsense instead of climate change, voter suppression in Georgia or any number of issues that actually matter and not this fucking bullshit pr stunt by a narcissistic pop star I’ll never know. Shameful.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler also mocked Kanye West, tweeting, “Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?”