Carpetbagging: 99.7 Percent of Donations from Hollywood Execs Go to Democrats

While Hollywood constantly preaches diversity, some of the entertainment industry’s most powerful and influential executives have given almost exclusively to Democrat candidates and left-wing PACs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, nearly 100 percent of the millions donated from the top executives in Hollywood went to Democrats or PACs working to elect Democrats.

THR reports:

Of the more than $4 million in federal donations made by the top Hollywood executives and entertainers, 99.7 percent went to Democrats and Democratic-leaning political action committees or organizations, according to a Hollywood Reporter data review of Federal Election Commission records. Only three members of this year’s THR 100 list donated to Republicans or Republican committees: Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels donated $5,000 to moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins; WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey gave $2,000 to both Tennessee Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn and the National Republican Congressional Committee; and Viacom CEO Bob Bakish gave $1,500 to Republican Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson and $1,000 to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The report also notes that Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, donated over half a million dollars to the Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC that works to get Democrats to win back the Senate.

Bill Maher also donated $1 million to the Senate Majority PAC in August. Maher called for a recession in June if it would help get rid of President Trump.

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point, and by the way, I’m hoping for it because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people but it’s either root for a recession, or you lose your democracy,” he said.

It’s also A-list directors like Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams and the major Hollywood talent agencies that are lopsidedly donating to Democrats, THR reports.

Talent agency management gave consistently and generously to Democrats. After Whitesell ($147,400 in total donations) and Emanuel ($120,400 in donations), CAA Managing Partner Bryan Lourd paced the field ($106,300 in donations), followed by ICM Partners Managing Director Chris Silbermann ($54,700) and CAA Managing Partner Kevin Huvane ($47,300). Directors have been among Hollywood’s most prolific donors, including Steve Spielberg ($549,000) and J.J. Abrams ($347,500).

And indeed, many celebrities are getting involved in the midterms like never before.

A report from the Washington Post last month indicated that Hollywood has so far given $2.4 million to largely Democratic candidates for the 2018 midterms, more than $1 million than they donated in 2016.