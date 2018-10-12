Jimmy Kimmel Attacks ‘Irrational Madman’ Kanye West for Trump Meeting

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the “irrational madman” Kanye West for his meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday, before suggesting that their conversation was something that would “typically be held between people wearing hospital bracelets.”

On Thursday afternoon, Trump met with the Grammy Award-winning rapper in the Oval Office. West delivered an epic defense of Trump’s political agenda on issues such as rebuilding inner cities and bring back jobs to the country.

“This was something special, OK? Why they decided to allow cameras into this meeting, I have no idea,” Jimmy Kimmel mused. “Even the people who love Donald Trump should be like, well, maybe he’s not the best when it comes to decision-making after this because not only was this a crazy conversation for this White House, this is the kind of conversation that would typically be held between people wearing hospital bracelets.”

“Yeah, that’s the president of the United States sitting quietly while an irrational madman rants and raves at him. Now he knows how we feel every morning when we wake up to him. Donald Trump is such a monumental narcissist that any famous person who puts on a red hat gets a visit and plenty of time for one-on-one.”

“What do these celebrities think they’re accomplishing with Trump?” Jimmy Kimmel complained. “I mean, you go in, you take a picture, you talk, he agrees immediately with what you say and then he forgets all about it. The only thing he retains is how much you like him, and Kanye likes him. In fact, Kanye loves him.”

Kimmel was not the only late-night comedian to discuss the meeting, with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah left speechless by Trump describing West’s rant as “very impressive.”

“You know, Trump’s mouth said, that was impressive, but you could see he was thinking, ‘Is it racist if I call the cops?'” Noah said. “I am not a fan of this new Kanye West, but I will say, I really enjoyed seeing Kanye making Trump feel the way Trump makes us feel every day.”

Meanwhile, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Late Late Show host James Corden reimagined that image that West showed Trump:

