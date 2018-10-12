Watch: Samuel L. Jackson Endorses Democrat Candidates in Ads for George Soros Funded Group

Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson cut two advertisements for left-wing advocacy group Swing Left, endorsing Minnesota and Texas Democrat candidates for Congress.

In one of the ads Samuel L. Jackson tweeted, he urged fans to support Democrat Angie Craig who is running for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

“I got lots of shit to deal with, but I don’t mind helping out @AngieCraigMN — this election is THAT important,” Jackson tweeted for the candidate adding a link to the advocacy group Swing Left.

I got lots of shit to deal with, but I don’t mind helping out @AngieCraigMN — this election is THAT important. https://t.co/byhvG2zmdC pic.twitter.com/UbpkfgSPmg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 11, 2018

Along with the tweet supporting Craig, Jackson also posted a second ad supporting Texas Democrat Colin Allred and the group Swing Left urging fans to volunteer during the upcoming election.

“Volunteer this fall. What the fuck are you waiting for? I’m waiting for @ColinAllredTX’s cable guy,” the Nick Fury actor wrote.

Volunteer this fall. What the fuck are you waiting for? I’m waiting for @ColinAllredTX’s cable guy. https://t.co/byhvG2zmdC pic.twitter.com/qTBSIRkobR — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 11, 2018

Swing Left was started last year by Ethan Todras-Whitehill, a writer and resident of Amherst, Massachusetts. The activist said he started the group to flip the House of Representatives back to the Democrat Party.

Swing Left, according to the Free Beacon, is funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros:

Some of the top donors to Swing Left include liberal billionaire George Soros, who has donated at least $50,000 to the group, and Hillary Clinton’s political action group, Onward Together, which has made multiple donations totaling $120,000.

According to the New Yorker, Todras-Whitehill was “devastated” when Donald Trump won the White House in 2016. “But I work through stages of grief pretty quickly. The way forward is to do something in 2018,” he said.

