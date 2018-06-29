After Thursday’s news broke of the horrific shooting deaths of five journalists in Annapolis, Maryland, the only thing we learned from the establishment media is that this is an institution populated with people so vile, so dishonest, and so depraved they could not wait to exploit the mass murder of their own colleagues for political purposes.

Five journalists are gunned down, and the first reaction from the establishment media is to spread hate against Trump using fake news.

No one who’s watched the media devolve into hysterics over the last few years can doubt they were hoping the Annapolis shooter would be captured in a Make America Great Again hat. But so eager are these deeply frustrated and dangerous neurotics to enjoy that narrative, they launched it without knowing if it was true.

For half the day and into the night, on cable news and social media, countless “journalists” once again exposed themselves as mercenary monsters desperate to mislead the country; as angry, entitled and spoiled babies lashing out at Daddy Trump.

Take a gander at the breathtaking indecency on display below, at the pornographic abuse of dead human beings. And as you do, keep this in mind: if the media are willing to exploit their own in such an obscene way to serve an agenda, imagine what they are willing to do to us:

When is it time to take violence against journalists seriously? pic.twitter.com/dKNblLWKWp — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 28, 2018

Supporting local journalism is important, what happened today is sickening. This alleged gunman appears to have had a longstanding grudge against the paper and little else is known so far. But Trump is the only president in memory to call the press “the enemy of the people.” https://t.co/QmGBikZh0L — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 29, 2018

Does this mean the WH will stop inciting violence by calling the media “the enemy of the people” and that you’ll stop hurling childish insults at reporters from the august position you have the privilege to hold fleetingly? (Jim Acosta does, after all, comprehend sentences.) — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 28, 2018

Here is CNN’s Jim Acosta lying. Trump tweeted out a statement 30 minutes before Acosta posted this fake news:

No comment from Trump on Annapolis shooting as he returned to WH. pic.twitter.com/HxodQ5Eo60 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 28, 2018

So @IngrahamAngle said those who promote nonviolently heckling political opponents in public would "have blood on their hands" if a Trump aide got hurt. Trump calls US media "the enemy of the people"—by Ingraham's standard, how does he not have blood on his hands after Annapolis? — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 28, 2018

Your boss (Pres Trump): The news media "is the enemy of the people" https://t.co/OQURBAQN6m — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 29, 2018

“This is what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people. Blood is on your hands, Mr. President. Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul,” screamed a Reuters “journalist” in a now-deleted Tweet.

“I think it’s worth pointing out that we’ve had a constant rhetoric coming, even from the president, that the press is the enemy of the people. That’s been repeated constantly, and I think it’s worth noting that if there is a link here, that the publication was being targeted, that that kind of rhetoric can be very dangerous in these times,” far-left CNN’s Legal and National Security Analyst Asha Rangappa.

It turns out that what is really uncivil — and dangerous — is calling the press the enemy of the people. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 28, 2018

Shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos does appear to be a Trump supporter. Tweeted positively about a big Trump lawsuit against the media. He also had sued The Capital and had a longstanding grudge against the paper. pic.twitter.com/8DyG7Lbvj5 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2018

Donald Trump has repeatedly and angrily branded the press as a threat, as the enemy, as a danger to America. Someone just shot up a newsroom and killed journalists. He has blood on his hands. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) June 28, 2018

A shooting in a newspaper office after years of journalists being called the enemy of the people. I’ve heard so many Trump supporters call for murdering the press. Now they’re celebrating all over the Internet. We’re heading somewhere very dark. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 28, 2018

Trump calls free press an enemy of the United States. Multiple times. Shooting at one of the oldest press institutions in the United States. Let's not draw conclusions, but…his rhetoric as POTUS is dangerous. We already knew that before today. — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) June 28, 2018

As a former newspaper journalist, this is exactly what we knew would happen once this Trump anti-media narrative started. Fuck. https://t.co/2Sm7YTrlJK — GABY 🏳️‍🌈 (@gabydunn) June 28, 2018

The shooting today in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland cannot reasonably be separated from the President's mission to villainize the press as "the enemy of the American people." — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 28, 2018

Fuck it, fuck him, let's go. Journalists got killed today for doing their jobs in a country where the president has called us "enemies of the people." I'm not going anywhere are u? https://t.co/5P678Hs2Gj — Todd Spangler (@tsspangler) June 29, 2018

According to police, however, the man in custody had a grudge with the newspaper going back to 2011.

This has nothing to do with Trump.

Nevertheless, before our very eyes, the media had a national nervous breakdown, and every moment was motivated by two un-American goals: a fascist desire to shut down all criticism of the media and to gin up even more hate against our president.

With 72 percent of the American people woke to the fact the media deliberately spread fake news, the media are hoping to use this mass murder as emotional blackmail, to bully their critics into silence.

Simply put, the media want Trump and his supporters to shut up, to stop defending ourselves, to roll over and die like “good” Republicans are supposed to — and most of all, they want us to stop telling the truth about just how dishonest and dangerous they are.

And let’s never forget that the very same media currently crybabying over rhetoric, are the very same media who openly compare Trump and his supporters to Nazis, who folk hero thugs who try to tackle Trump, who foment political violence in predominantly black neighborhoods, who fabricated the Russian collusion hoax, who constantly declare Trump unbalanced, crazy, a unique danger to America; a racist, sexist predator…

These are the same bullies who gin up hate mobs against us and then justify the mob’s violence, who have so lost their way, they are now brazenly using lies as a means to feast on the still warm corpses of their own colleagues in the hopes they can intimidate Trump and his supporters into agreeing to be their punching bags.

Using fake news, it was the media that deliberately created this climate of hate. And now they are doing so again by blaming an innocent man, the president of the United States, for mass murder, which is nothing less than putting yet another target on Trump’s back in a world where we have already seen a Bernie Sanders supporter try to commit mass murder on a Republican baseball field.

