NY Daily News: Trump Is a ‘Clown Who Plays King’ on Independence Day

The New York Daily News, one of President Trump’s hometown papers, released its July 4 holiday edition with a front page mocking Trump as nothing more than a “clown who plays king.”

Happy Birthday, America! https://t.co/4dPHLNrb9y An early look at Wednesday's front… pic.twitter.com/3I4mt72Xoh — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 4, 2018

The paper’s Independence Day edition cover features a photoshopped image of the president in clown makeup and a broken gold crown, with an American flag in the background.

Above Trump’s face, the paper’s cover displays the tagline: “Happy Birthday, America!”

The Daily News then published a headline mocking Trump as a mere clown who is not in step with American values.

“The clown who plays king can’t overthrow the bedrock values this nation was founded on 242 years ago today,” the headline reads.

The Daily News has not hidden its disdain for Trump and his supporters. Last week, the tabloid released a cover with a cartoon Trump dressed as a judge with the headline: “We are f****d!” in response to Justice Anthony Kennedy’s decision to retire from the Supreme Court.

Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement, giving President Trump the chance to appoint a second judge. https://t.co/bYil5UUR4O An early look at Thursday's front… pic.twitter.com/sMqbfavkXY — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 27, 2018

In 2016, the Daily News attacked voters who cast their ballots for Trump in New Hampshire as “mindless zombies,” prompting then-candidate Trump to fire back at the paper for its financial troubles.