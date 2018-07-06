CNN’s Richard Quest: ‘China Is Not the Good Guy’ in Trade Battle

“China is not the good guy in all of this,” Quest said on New Day. “Everybody agrees China needs to change its trading policies.”

QUEST: I have no doubt that China will negotiate around the edges. Let’s be clear, China has some miscreant behavior. They’ve stolen our IP. They’ve put in place ventures that don’t work. China is not the good guy in all of this. Everybody agrees China needs to change its trading policies.

…

I think we’re in this for the long haul. What China will do, [it] will start using non-tariff barriers. They’ll make it more difficult for U.S. corporations to do business, have different capital requirements [and] joint ventures. You watch. China is going to send a message to U.S. corporations: You do business in China on our terms.