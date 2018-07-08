Univision intends to cut 15 percent of its staff at Onion Inc., which includes satirical websites The Onion and Clickhole, as well pop-culture website The A.V. Club and food website The Takeout.

According to The Daily Beast, Univision plans to negotiate buyout packages with the aforementioned sites’ editorial union later this month.

Via Fortune:

The Onion was founded in 1988 in Madison, Wisc., by two university students and distributed as a print weekly, which grew into multiple markets, reaching a circulation as high as 500,000 copies, and then gradually shrunk until the print edition was canceled in 2013. … The phrase “not the Onion” has become commonplace in an era in which political and social norms are in upheaval.

Univision purchased a 40% controlling stake in Onion Inc. in January of 2016, seeking to appeal to millennials who heavily consume news media content via mobile phones.

Univision laid off over 40 staffers from Gizmodo Media – formerly known as Gawker Media – in late June. In May, Gizmodo Media attacked its parent company as a “f*cking mess” in an editorial.



Gizmodo Media includes websites such as Deadspin, Jezebel, and The Root.

Univision also laid off staffers from its English-language television channel Fusion and its own news media websites.

