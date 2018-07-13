News Orgs Echo Clinton Operatives: Brett Kavanaugh’s Too White

NEW YORK — Pundits and some news organizations on the left seem to be parroting the latest progressive talking point to oppose President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, focusing on Kavanaugh’s race to argue he is not a diverse pick for the nation’s top court.

Earlier this week, Breitbart News reported that in a clear attempt to deploy the time-tested progressive tactic of divisive warfare, Demand Justice, the activist organization at the center of opposing Kavanaugh established a talking point on its website that “Trump’s judges are overwhelmingly white men.”

Demand Justice is founded by former members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and is tied to the who’s who of the organized progressive left. The organization posted the “white men” talking point prior to Kavanaugh’s nomination.

PBS.org digital politics editor Daniel Bush wrote a piece that featured an entire subsection titled, “Another white man.”

Bush complained:

On occasion, Supreme Court appointments double as important cultural milestones… Fast forward to the latest Supreme Court pick. Trump chose a white man. On one hand, Trump was all but certain to faced backlash as long as the nominee had a conservative record on abortion and other hot-button issues. Still, the president had an opportunity to make a statement about diversity. By elevating another white man to a position of power, Trump reinforced the view — among his critics on the left, at least — that he is only interested in promoting people who look like himself.

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Daily News, Philadelphia Inquirer and Philly.com, wrote a piece titled, “The unbearable whiteness of being Trump’s judicial picks.”

Bunch opined:

When Trump is casting his “All-American” prime-time epic, that role has already written for a white character, preferably a man. Say what you will about Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s attractive family, his girls’ basketball coaching skills or his admirable talk about seeking diversity when he hires his law clerks. But at the end of the day he is still contributing to — if I can pun off a 1980s art-house movie title — the unbearable whiteness of being a judge in Trump’s America.

He also claimed that Trump “managed to present his shining white vision of American justice.”

A piece at the leftwing AboveTheLaw.com ran under the headline, “Brett Kavanaugh Stands To Be Part Of A Long Tradition Of White Men.”

“Of all the things Judge Kavanaugh may bring to the Supreme Court, diversity is not one of them,” the site claimed.

A syndicated piece published in the New York Daily News titled, “White House applauds Kavanaugh nomination by only quoting white, male lawmakers” attempted to take things a step further. It focused on the race of those in a White House press release, noting the White House “released a list of praise from 34 members of Congress – all of whom are white men.”

Even before Trump’s announcement of Kavanaugh last week, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough seemingly echoded Demand Justice by predicting that Trump will pick a white man because “90% of Trump’s selections for U.S. Attorneys and federal judges were white men.”

Late-night shows got in on the race warfare, too. The divisive talking point was highlighted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who quipped, “He narrowed his candidates down to three but, in the end, Brett Kavanaugh was the white man for the job. So he picked him.”

Late Show host Stephen Colbert joked that Trump’s Supreme Court announcement was an episode of “America’s Next Top Justice.” He pulled out a game of “Trump nomination bingo” with all squares on the board reading “white guy.”

Joshua Klein contributed research to this article.