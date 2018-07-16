New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says the establishment media, Republican Party, and Democrat reaction to President Donald Trump’s historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin is “exactly like” the hysteria that followed the president’s call for a travel ban from a handful of Muslim-majority countries.

In an interview with talk radio host Howie Carr, Coulter said the establishment media and both political parties are reaching a level of outrage that has not been seen since Trump’s announcement in 2015 that he would implement an immigration ban from a handful of countries with Islamic terrorism issues.

Following that announcement, the establishment media, Democrats, and Republicans denounced Trump and demanded he denounce his travel ban plan. Trump refused and most recently the travel ban was reimplemented after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it is, in fact, constitutional.

Now, after Trump and Putin held a press conference, Coulter said the reaction to the summit is similar to that of the screeching reaction to the constitutional travel ban.

Coulter told Howie Carr:

This is exactly like the proposed Muslim ban day with just hysteria so far outpacing rationality. And Republicans joining in, I might add … Paul Ryan, John McCain… [Emphasis added] I would urge elected Republicans, if you have absolutely no sense of history or geopolitics which apparently very few of them do, just keep your mouth shut. The last time you went crazy over Trump and joined in this mob mentality was in fact over the Muslim ban. It is exactly like the Muslim ban day, there has not been another day like this. Fox News, all these Republicans, Jake Tapper, all of them, and I’m citing them to cite people whom you can usually count on for some reasonableness. Oh no, no, no, this was the blackest treason. It’s like they’ve never heard of Saudi Arabia. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported months ago, the majority of Americans support Trump’s travel ban from Muslim-majority countries, with 56 percent saying they support the ban in the latest Morning Consult Poll. Last year, a separate poll found similar support for the travel ban, with 55 percent of Americans supporting a pause on refugee resettlement to the U.S.

Still, Republicans blasted Trump’s travel ban despite its overwhelming support from Americans and especially among GOP voters and conservatives.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said the travel ban would fuel the rise of the Islamic State. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said a restriction on immigration such as Trump’s travel ban should never be part of a GOP platform. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said a travel ban was “not in our country’s interests,” though its direct purpose being to prevent Islamic terrorists from using the immigration system to enter the country.