CNN Analyst Forced to Back Down After #FakeNews Attack on Trump Goes Badly

Trump Debate CNN
Getty Images

CNN analyst and Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin attacked President Donald Trump on Twitter on Monday, suggesting that the president was ignorant because he allegedly did not know that Finland is not a member of NATO.

However, Rogin was forced to eat his words a short time later.

Trump had thanked Finnish president Sauli Niinistö for hosting the meeting between him and Russian president Vladimir Putin, adding that he had enjoyed seeing Niinistö at the NATO summer last week in Brussels.

Rogin pounced: ”

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist responded by pointing out that the Finnish president had, in fact, been at the NATO summit:

Moreover, Niinistö had even had a direct meeting with President Trump at the NATO summit, to discuss Monday’s “summit.”

Robin then attempted to walk back his gaffe:

Later, at the press conference, American journalists focused almost entirely on questions relating to alleged Russian “collusion” with the Trump campaign, and ignored foreign policy almost entirely.

