Fake News: CNN’s Brian Stelter Says GOP Avoided TV on Tuesday

CNN’s Brian Stelter falsely claimed Tuesday that GOP lawmakers were absent from television interviews following President Donald Trump’s same day meeting and joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stelter used Twitter to make his false allegations:

Notice what’s missing on TV today: interviews with GOP lawmakers… https://t.co/f8Uq70RSlI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 17, 2018

On Sunday, Stelter – who regularly advanced the dual “election hacking” and “Trump-Russia collusion” narratives – warned his audience that Trump “simply cannot be trusted” in his negotiations with Putin.

Tuesday saw Fox News Channel air interviews with Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rob Portman (R-OH), Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Darrell Issa (R-CA), and Peter King (R-NY):

Joining @SandraSmithFox on @FoxNews‘ @AmericaNewsroom at 10:05am CT / 11:05am ET to discuss how the Helsinki summit and my meetings with Russian officials did nothing to suggest we should alter our tough stance toward Russia. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 17, 2018

.@senrobportman: “I think we need to clarify the fact that we believe the Russians did intervene in our election.” @TeamCavuto pic.twitter.com/c8Le2iRxO8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 17, 2018

ICYMI: Talked to @foxandfriends this morning re: the closed-door meeting with #LisaPage. Watch the interview, here: https://t.co/x37GzWWNvs — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 17, 2018

WATCH: @JonScottFNC spoke with @DarrellIssa after the joint Trump-Putin news conference in Helsinki yesterday pic.twitter.com/DENQM2040h — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) July 17, 2018

.@RepPeteKing: “The last thing we want is Russian intelligence knowing what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.” @AmericaNewsroom pic.twitter.com/VEni9B1bJy — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 17, 2018





Fox Business Channel’s interviewed Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) on Tuesday.



.@RepChrisStewart on Trump-Putin summit: “I think sometimes the president conflates collusion with [Russia’s] attempts to interfere and he views them as being one in the same and they are not.” pic.twitter.com/DZiaWcpQjs — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 17, 2018

MSNBC also broadcast Tuesday press gaggles with Reps. Susan Collins (R-MA), Bob Corker (R-TX), and Jeff Flake (R-AZ):



“I thought it was shameful. I never thought I’d see an American president throw the intelligence community under the bus like that.” – Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) Conservative politicians and pundits alike are denouncing Pres. Trump’s rhetoric towards Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. pic.twitter.com/f5IXHfZMGQ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 17, 2018

Stelter’s own network interviewed Rep. Adam Kinziger (R-IL) on Tuesday:

.@RepChrisStewart on Trump-Putin summit: “I think sometimes the president conflates collusion with [Russia’s] attempts to interfere and he views them as being one in the same and they are not.” pic.twitter.com/DZiaWcpQjs — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 17, 2018

CBS interviewed Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ben Sasse (R-NB) on Tuesday:



Senator @RandPaul: “I think the president did a good thing by meeting with Putin and I think it’s a mistake for people to try to turn this into a partisan escapade.” pic.twitter.com/iNQj3uA40Q — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 17, 2018

“We should tell the American people and tell the world that we know that Vladimir Putin is a thug. He’s a former KGB agent who’s a murderer. He’s been involved in shooting down an airliner that killed almost 300 civilians. He’s invaded Georgia and Ukraine,” @SenSasse says. pic.twitter.com/AgwwGKSAJl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 17, 2018

Tuesday also saw ABC News interview Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ):





Sen. Jeff Flake on whether Russian Pres. Putin has something on Pres. Trump: “I’d have a hard time believing that, but it’s certainly the easiest explanation.” https://t.co/D44F7iU4k4 pic.twitter.com/TFGxAwUjPV — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2018

Stelter presents himself as a non-partisan and politically objective news media reporter and analyst. CNN similarly markets its content, branding itself “The Most Trusted Name In News.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.