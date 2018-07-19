Fake News: CNN’s Brian Stelter Says GOP Avoided TV on Tuesday

CNN’s Brian Stelter falsely claimed Tuesday that GOP lawmakers were absent from television interviews following President Donald Trump’s same day meeting and joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stelter used Twitter to make his false allegations:

On Sunday, Stelter – who regularly advanced the dual “election hacking” and “Trump-Russia collusion” narratives – warned his audience that Trump “simply cannot be trusted” in his negotiations with Putin. 

Tuesday saw Fox News Channel air interviews with Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rob Portman (R-OH), Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Darrell Issa (R-CA), and Peter King (R-NY):


Fox Business Channel’s interviewed Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) on Tuesday.

 

MSNBC also broadcast Tuesday press gaggles with Reps. Susan Collins (R-MA), Bob Corker (R-TX), and Jeff Flake (R-AZ):

Stelter’s own network interviewed Rep. Adam Kinziger (R-IL) on Tuesday:

CBS interviewed Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ben Sasse (R-NB) on Tuesday:

Tuesday also saw ABC News interview Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ):

Stelter presents himself as a non-partisan and politically objective news media reporter and analyst. CNN similarly markets its content, branding itself “The Most Trusted Name In News.”

