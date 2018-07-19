CNN Chief Jeff Zucker to Take Extended Leave for Elective Heart Surgery

CNN chief Jeff Zucker announced Thursday that he is taking a six-week leave to have heart surgery, Variety reports.

A CNN spokeswoman told Variety that the 53-year-old, who has been in charge of CNN since January of 2013, is undergoing an “elective surgery to address a condition he has had for 10 years.”

Brian Stelter, one of the ratings-challenged, far-left network’s most vocal anti-Trump activists and conspiracy theorists, wrote in a tweet that Zucker “assured everyone he is going to be just fine.”

“Jeff Zucker just ended the CNN morning meeting with news of his own: He will be taking a six week leave for elective surgery to address a heart condition he has had for 10 years,” Stelter wrote. “He assured everyone he is going to be just fine. All of us are wishing him a very speedy recovery.”

In 2013, Zucker was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a temporary ailment that results in facial paralysis. In 1996 and 1999, Zucker underwent surgery for colon cancer.

CNN’s current executive vice president of programming, Michael Bass, will take over during Zucker’s absence.

