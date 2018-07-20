‘USA Today’ Drops Cheri Jacobus over Pedophilia Tweet

Cheri Jacobus was dropped by USA Today late Thursday after the Never Trump columnist attacked a former Trump staffer’s daughters with the suggestion they be raped by a convicted sex offender, reports TheWrap.

“Our editors in the opinion section became aware of the tweet by freelance columnist Cheri Jacobus just after noon today,” a USA Today spokesperson told TheWrap Thursday evening.

“An hour later after researching the issue, our editors let Jacobus know that she would no longer be writing for USA TODAY. We have asked her to remove the USA TODAY affiliation from her bio,” added the spokesperson.

Jacobus’s Twitter profile no longer brags about her affiliation with USA Today.

As Breitbart News reported Thursday morning, seemingly from out of nowhere, Jacobus launched an attack against Trump ally Michael Caputo and his children.

“[A]re your daughters ugly like you? Or can Trump use them at the Epstein parties so they can survive when you’re broke, bitter, along and in prison for treason?” one tweet read.

are your daughters ugly like you? Or can Trump use them at the Epstein parties so they can survive when you're broke, bitter, along and in prison for treason? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 19, 2018

“Epstein” refers to Jeffrey Epstein, the big-time Clinton donor convicted in 2008 of soliciting underage prostitutes as young as 14.

In other tweets, Jacobus accused Caputo of “whoring” out his daughters, called one of them “illegitimate,” and appeared to take delight in the idea she will commit suicide.

“[Y]our illegitimate daughter contemplating the pavement because her loser dad is a traitor?” the tweet read.

your illegitimate daughter contemplating the pavement because her loser dad is a traitor? Keep it up #BadDad — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 19, 2018

Ask Caputo about Toy Moore. Then ask him why he drags his daughters into the public stage and uses them to help him beg for money so he can afford his vacation home. He’s whoring out his own daughters. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 19, 2018

Prior to this, Jacobus was most famous for losing a $4 million lawsuit she filed against President Trump for calling her a “real dummy.”

Although Jacobus has worked as a Republican consultant, during the 2016 presidential election, she regularly attacked everyday Republican voters as “stupid” and “racist.”

