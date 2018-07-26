Trump-Cohen Tape Delivers Another Ratings Humiliation for CNN

CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time landed in way last place in the ratings Tuesday, the night the far-left network broadcast audio of a conversation between President Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen.

Although the Trump recording ended up being yet another nothingburger served up by our increasingly desperate and partisan media, no one knew this until after Cuomo broadcast the recording on his struggling prime time show.

Nevertheless, even with all the hype beforehand, pretty much no one tuned in.

Despite the promise this recording was the silver bullet that would finally bring down Trump, anti-Trump activist Cuomo managed to attract only a pathetic 1.373 million total viewers, which is only a bit of a boost over his usual 900,00 or so viewers.

And just as it happens every other night of the week, he was still soundly humiliated by the competition.

Over at MSNBC, Rachel Maddow more than doubled Cuomo with 2.9 million viewers. Fox News’ Sean Hannity beat them both with 3.1 million viewers.

The tape did nothing to boost CNN’s overall performance Tuesday night. The anti-Trump channel averaged only 1.163 million prime time viewers, while Fox News (2.76 million) and MSNBC (2.34 million) more than doubled CNN.

The reason for this CNN/Cuomo belly-flop is obvious: the media have cried wolf way too many times.

Since Trump announced his run for the presidency some three years ago, how many times have the Wile E. Coyote media assured us Trump was doomed? How many times has CNN itself told us We got him! How many times have America’s Trump haters tuned in due to a siren song that promised Trump was finally going down? How many times has a Chris Cuomo hoodwinked them? How many times has Al Capone’s vault been empty?

And so, once again, the far-left CNN and Cuomo did themselves no favors in the long run, or even the short run. The suckers who tuned in Tuesday night have now been burnt (again) bigly, and 1.373 million viewers hardly fits the definition of a sugar high.

The tape is a dud, and whatever residual credibility CNN had is even more diminished by this latest wolf cry.

There is nothing even close to incriminating on the Cohen recording. You cannot even hear the most important parts. The fact the recording mysteriously cuts off before we can learn the full context of the conversation is laughable.

All we have learned from the recording is that Trump likes Playboy bunnies and Coca Cola, which only proves he’s an American.

The tape does not even prove Trump slept with Playboy bunny Karen McDougal, only that he did not want a story about it coming out. Trump denies the affair.

But even if he did sleep with her, and most assume he did, it was CNN and the rest of the establishment media that spent two years during the Clinton administration training us to come to terms with the fact that there is absolutely nothing wrong with a president lying about sex.

Moreover, the worst that occurred here is a campaign finance violation, and one that will probably result in a fine less than the near-record $375,000 the Obama campaign paid in 2009 for failing to properly disclose thousands of donors and keeping illegal donations.

Remember how feverishly CNN covered that Obama scandal?

Neither does anyone else.

