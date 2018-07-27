Establishment Media Gunning for Brett Kavanaugh’s Wife

The New York Times and Associated Press are aggressively targeting the wife of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, while CNN is targeting the wife of Bill Shine, the new White House deputy chief of staff for communications.

In the age of Trump, the establishment media have whined incessantly about protecting norms, about keeping in place the way things have always been done.

But even as the media bellyache about President Trump violating norms, in their own partisan zeal to destroy anyone of the political right the media are also violating all kinds of norms, including fomenting, excusing, and encouraging violence.

What’s more, this past week a number of far-left media institutions violated another cherished norm, the one about leaving families, including spouses, out of the political fray.

This, of course, is a good norm. Man and wife should be allowed to live separate lives, hold differing opinions, and pursue whatever careers they choose without it in any way affecting the other.

This norm has also aided many media elites. The number of media personalities related to or married to officials in the Obama administration were legion. Moreover, CNN’s Jake Tapper is married to a former Planned Parenthood official. Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd is married to a Democrat activist who was heavily involved in Bernie Sanders 2016 presidential campaign.

Nevertheless, despite their own vulnerabilities on this matter, despite the fact they are changing the rules in a way they will soon come to regret (tee hee), the rules have changed and spouses are now … fair game.

Following the lead of the far-left blog Mediaite and HuffPost, CNN sleaze merchant Andrew Kaczynski, the bully who sends howling mobs after private citizens and threatens to, went after Bill Shine’s wife Darla, by “reviewing hours of audio” from a radio show she has not hosted in nearly a decade.

Apparently, she is some sort of monster for wanting to close the borders, questioning vaccines, and opposing women in the military; basically, the kind of boiler plate provocations that look nothing less than tame compared to the conspiracy theories regularly spread by CNN…

And of course, I am talking about the same CNN that is run by Jeff Zucker (whose 15-year-old son received stock in a Democrat Senator’s internet start up), the same CNN that employs Chris Cuomo (brother of New York Governor and presidential aspirant Andrew Cuomo), Jake Tapper (husband to a former pro-abortion activist), Virginia Moseley, who is married to Hillary Clinton’s former deputy secretary of state, Tom Nides—and so on.

Not to be outdone by the far-left CNN, according to the NTK Network that got its hands on the emails, both the New York Times and the Associated Press are aggressively looking for dirt on Ashley Kavanaugh, wife of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“The New York Times and Associated Press both filed requests under the Maryland Public Information Act (PIA) seeking e-mails that Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” NTK reports.

There is no doubt both news organization are looking for gotcha emails to try and derail Kavanaugh’s nomination. In their requests, the left-wing outlets specifically request any emails with the words “liberal,” “abortion,” and “gay.”

Even the mafia leaves families alone, but not CNN, the AP, and New York Times—not our desperate and hysterical media.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.