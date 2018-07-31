CNN’s Jim Acosta: Trump Retreated to Twitter ‘Safe Space’ After Ignoring My Collusion Questions

After President Donald Trump refused to answer CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s questions about “Russian collusion” on Monday, Acosta accused Trump of retreating to his “safe space” of Twitter.

Acosta told host Wolf Blitzer that instead of answering his questions, Trump “unloaded in his usual safe space, where there are no questions on Twitter.”

A Trump aide reportedly had to tell Acosta multiple times to leave the room while he was badgering Trump about Russia as Trump was trying to finish up his photo-op with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“Make your way out. Let’s go. Move, Jim, let’s go. Keep going, Jim. Let’s go. Jim, we’re leaving. Come on, Jim. Go. We’re done,” a White House aide reportedly yelled, according to The Hill.

The media badgered Trump about Russia collusion after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani earlier in the day told CNN that he did not think “colluding with Russia” was even a crime.

“Four months, they’re not going to be colluding with Russia, which I don’t even know if that’s a crime, colluding about Russians,” Giuliani reportedly said. “You start analyzing the crime — the hacking is the crime. … The President didn’t hack.”

Acosta also told Blitzer that Trump’s decision to keep the sanctions on Russia in place will give some “comfort” to the foreign policy establishment in Washington who, according to Acosta, think Trump “gave away the store” to Russian President Vladmir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

The Washington Post reported last week that Trump has become increasingly irritated with Acosta and April Ryan, the White House correspondent for Urban Radio Networks who also appears frequently on CNN as a political analyst.