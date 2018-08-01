Rush Limbaugh, ‘Professor’ to Andrew Breitbart, Celebrates 30 Years of Syndication

Limbaugh ranks second — after Sean Hannity — on TALKERS magazine’s 2018 Heavy Hundred list. He previously held the top spot in 2016 for ten consecutive years.

A 2017 Forbes report estimated Limbaugh’s weekly listenership at 14 million.

Rush Limbaugh is an American treasure. His work ethic is unmatched. His intellect is unconventionally brilliant and his own. His talent – is ON LOAN FROM GOD. He is a great man – a wonderful boss – a great friend. LOVE YOU RUSH. Happy 30 YEARS at #1.

Rush Limbaugh 30 YEARS. The most amazing, talented, remarkable incredible broadcaster in America and the world. And w wonderfully kind, awesome brilliant, generous, loving human being. 30 YEARS at #1. Well deserved. Congratulations Rush!

Andrew Breitbart recalled Limbaugh’s impact on his own political evolution in his book Righteous Indignation: Excuse Me While I Save the World!

One day I asked [my father-in-law Orson Bean] why he had Rush Limbaugh’s book The Way Things Ought to Be on his shelf. I asked him, “Why would you have a book by this guy?”

And Orson said, “Have you ever listened to him?”

I said yes, of course, even though I never had. I was convinced to the core of my being that Rush Limbaugh was a Nazi, anti-black, anti-Jewish, and anti–all things decent. Without berating me for disagreeing with him, Orson simply suggested that I listen to him again.

While I was listening to Jim Rome and Howard Stern, the intensity of the 1992 election cycle warranted that I switch the frequency over to hearing about the horse race.

This is where my rendezvous with destiny begins.

I turned on KFI 640 AM to listen to evil personified from 9 a.m. to noon. Indeed, my goal was to derive pleasure from the degree of evil I found in Rush Limbaugh. I was looking forward to a jovial discussion with Orson to confirm how right I was. One hour turned into three. One listening session into a week’s worth. And next thing I knew, I was starting to doubt my preprogrammed self. I was still a Democrat. I was still a liberal.

But after listening for months while putting thousands of miles on my car, I couldn’t believe that I once thought this man was a Nazi or anything close. While I couldn’t yet accept the premise that he was speaking my language, I marveled at how he could take a breaking news story and offer an entertaining and clear analysis that was like nothing I had ever seen on television, especially the Sunday morning shows, which had been my previous one-stop shop for my political opinions.

Most important, though, Limbaugh, like the professor I always wanted but never had the privilege to study under, created a vivid mental picture of the architecture of a world that I resided in but couldn’t see completely: the Democrat-Media Complex. Embedded in Limbaugh’s analysis of politics was always a tandem discussion on the media. Each segment relentlessly pointed to collusion between the media and the Democratic Party. If the Clarence Thomas hearings showed me that something was wrong, the ensuing years of listening to Limbaugh and Dennis Prager—who at the time was also undergoing a political transformation from the Democratic to the Republican Party—explained to me with eerie precision what exactly was wrong. I swallowed hard and conceded to Orson that he was right.