CNN’s April Ryan: Jim Acosta’s Life ‘Was in Jeopardy’ at Trump Rally

CNN political analyst April Ryan believes CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s life was in danger at President Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally in Tampa, Florida.

Acosta, who was heckled with “CNN sucks!” chants before Trump appeared on stage, has said he did not feel like he was in America and expressed that he is “very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.”

“That’s a serious moment and a serious place. And Jim Acosta’s life, in my opinion, was in jeopardy that night,” Ryan told CNN host Don Lemon on Wednesday evening. “There was a safety issue.”

Others at CNN, like media reporter Brian Stelter, have accused Trump of leading a “hate movement” against the mainstream press. And CNN’s David Gergen even said that blood will be on Trump’s hands if there is violence committed against mainstream media journalists.

Ryan also said reporters like herself need security like the secret service detail White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders received after a left-wing Virginia restaurant owner kicked her out of his establishment. The restaurant owner than promptly followed the White House press security to her next destination and harassed and organized protests against her family.

Ryan, though, said Trump “has stoked the flames for reporters to feel like they are in jeopardy.”

“Their lives, their safety is in jeopardy. Their lives are in jeopardy at these rallies,” Ryan insisted. “And something has got to stop.”

When Lemon said “many journalists” need security now because of Trump’s rhetoric, Ryan replied: “I am raising my hand. I am one of those.”