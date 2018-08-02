Ivanka Trump: ‘No, I Do Not Feel the Media Is the Enemy of the People’

President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump said that she did not believe that the media was “enemy of the people.”

Axios executive editor Mike Allen sprung the question on Ivanka Trump during a live interview about the administration’s efforts on workforce and vocation training.

“We have a number of our colleagues here in the press, do you that we’re the enemy of the people?” Allen asked, pointing to fellow reporters in the room.

“No, I do not,” she replied.

“That’s not a view that’s shared in your family,” Allen replied, asking her to elaborate.

President Donald Trump refers to “fake news” as the “enemy of the people.”

Ivanka said that her personal experience with the press was troubled.

“I have certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I have some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they’re sort of feel targeted,” she said. “But no, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.”