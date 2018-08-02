NYT: New Hire Sarah Jeong ‘Regrets’ Professing Hate for ‘Dumbass F*cking White People’

The New York Times is under fire after excusing Sarah Jeong, its newest editorial hire, for numerous anti-white sentiments — exposing the paper’s double standards when it comes to firing new employees over old, controversial tweets.

The New York Times‘ communications department announced on Wednesday that Jeong will be joining the editorial board as part of a “fab group of recent additions” to the paper’s opinions section in September.

In scores of tweets, Jeong — as an epic ironic troll without any underlying bigotry, of course — denigrates whites and compares them to dogs.

The reporter likened “dumbass fucking white people” sharing their opinions to “dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”

In another conversation, Jeong riffed on white people being “only fit to live underground like groveling goblins,” which snowballed into a witty rumination on whites smelling like dogs.

Jeong wrote in July 2014: “oh man it’s kind of sick how much I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

“#CancelWhitePeople,” she declared in November 2014, midway through a thread mocking fans of NPR’s “Serial” podcast. “That must be really hard for you, having feelings about race,” she taunted.

The Times and Jeong posted statements Thursday at noon expressing “regret” over her history of biting “satire” — but the paper declared she had passed its “thorough vetting process.”

Jeong escaped the fate of previous Times hires who were swiftly fired over old, controversial tweets.

She will join the Times after a stint at The Verge, the technology news outlet owned by far-left Vox Media. The 30-year-old is the author of The Internet of Garbage, which “examines the many forms of online harassment, free speech, and the challenges of moderating platforms and social media networks.” Jeong was born in South Korea and grew up in California and North Carolina. During her time at Harvard Law School, she edited the Journal of Law & Gender. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic and Motherboard.

As Jeong’s posts spread into wider circulation Thursday morning, waves of Blue Checkmarks came to her aid:

