New York Times Bigot Sarah Jeong Repeatedly Trashed the New York Times

The New York Times went out on a limb to defend its new hire, Sarah Jeong, after the far-left writer’s long history of racist tweets drew public attention. Since then, more posts have surfaced showing Jeong’s history of trashing the very newspaper that now defends her.

Before being hired to serve on the paper’s editorial board, Jeong made a hobby of publicly trashing the New York Times and its columnists. As Jeong said in 2013:

After a bad day, some people come home and kick the furniture. I get on the internet and make fun of the New York Times. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 25, 2013

Jeong’s ham-fisted excuse for her racist tweets, which include multiple tweets comparing white people to dogs and another expressing “joy” in being “cruel to old white men,” was that she was “imitating the rhetoric” of trolls who attacked her. The New York Times uncritically repeated that excuse in its statement defending Jeong. It’s unclear how her attacks on the paper follow the same logic, unless there’s some hitherto unknown pro-Times sentiment among the web’s trolling communities.

As recently as last year, Jeong was making flippant, celebratory comments about a lawsuit against her future employer.

You know what IS good? That someone is FINALLY suing the New York Times for libel — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) May 12, 2017

It’s unclear what lawsuit Jeong’s tweet refers to. There were two lawsuits against the New York Times filed shortly before Jeong’s tweet; one filed by a coal executive who claimed the paper falsely accused him of lying, and another by an Ohio State University cancer researcher who said the paper defamed him.

In addition to apparently celebrating lawsuits against the Times, Sarah Jeong also had a habit of publicly trashing its most prominent columnists. Her most recent comments were made little over a year ago.

I feel really bad for the 95% of the New York Times that already seethes with resentment over their horrible columnists — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) April 30, 2017

NYT Opinion = Thought Catalog for Baby Boomers — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) June 17, 2015

Guys, what drugs do you think Paul Krugman does — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) January 3, 2014

David Brooks wrote a very bad column and the world is again in balance — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) May 23, 2017

@LJElkins @j_zimms Yeah and I don't think people should publish Thomas Friedman or Nick Kristof or David Brooks. Columns: meh. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) October 24, 2013

According to a 2014 tweet, Jeong would happily fire every centrist and moderate conservative who pens columns for the Times.

@jilliancyork Lose Kristof too pleeeease — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) January 13, 2014

She really doesn’t like Nicholas Kristof. Or David Brooks.

My prof ripped into Nick Kristof today. It ruled. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) September 20, 2013

Notajoke: I'm being forced to read Nicholas Kristof. This is the worst. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) September 19, 2013

i love how david brooks somehow managed to be infuriatingly bourgeois AND unbearably scoldy high brow about other people being bourgeois — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 13, 2015

Brooks is an absolute nitwit tho — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) August 11, 2017

Jeong also seems to harbor a particular dislike for longtime New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman.

I don’t feel safe in a country that is led by someone who takes Thomas Friedman seriously — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 23, 2013

A just god would not allow Tom Friedman to keep talking. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) September 8, 2013

I have wept and I have prayed,

I have prayed and I have wept,

and Tom Friedman is somehow allowed to keep talking — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) September 8, 2013

Hannah Rosin shatters ceiling by proving women writers can be as hackish as Tom Friedman, too — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) September 11, 2013

Mind you, if I had a bajillion dollars, I'd buy the New York Times, just for the pleasure of firing Tom Friedman. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) August 5, 2013

I wonder what Friedman thinks about Jeong being on the editorial board?

