Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out New York Times Racist Sarah Jeong

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the New York Times’ decision to stand by the hire of journalist Sarah Jeong to their editorial board, despite her racist remarks on Twitter.

“The New York Times is hiring a person of like mind,” Trump Jr. said in an interview with Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday on Patriot Channel 125. “This is a person that probably thinks exactly like them.”

Jeong routinely trashed white people and white men on her Twitter account, calling them “dumbass fucking white people” and sharing the hashtag #cancelwhitepeople.

The New York Times issued a statement standing by their hire, despite her controversial remarks on Twitter.

Trump Jr. pointed to the double-standard demonstrated by the left by allowing Jeong to be racist because she was Asian and sharing hatred for white people and police officers.

“Imagine she said the same thing about Hispanics, imagine she said that same thing about black people, people would be losing their minds, it would be outrage … it’s no different than any other form of racism,” he said.

Trump Jr. said that the left would continue to double down on their double standards that would not square with the American people.

“It’s ridiculous, it makes no sense to any rational person,” he said. “This is a narrative that the far left will push, and that’s ok and they’ll continue those attacks, and, again, I’m happy to let them keep doing that.”

Trump Jr. said he was proud that his father would continue fighting leftists in the media, academia, and Hollywood, unlike past Republican leaders who would “turn the other cheek.”

“That doesn’t work anymore, the difference is they don’t play by rules, there is no honor code on the other side, they do what it takes to win,” he said. “We don’t fight the same way and I think we have to.”

Trump Jr. accused leftists in the media of propping up democratic-socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“It doesn’t have to be fact-based, they find someone moderately attractive, they gave them a soapbox, the media builds them up to be the greatest thing since sliced bread,” he said, pointing out that they did the same thing with former President Barack Obama.

He said he was surprised that people were treating the socialist political platform of Ocasio-Cortez seriously.

“This notion of sort of chasing socialism, after being tried dozens of times, hundreds of times all over the world, ’It’s finally going to work for us,’ I don’t think real Americans buy that,” he said.