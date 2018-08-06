Antifa Harasses Candace Owens at Breakfast: ‘Stop White Supremacy!’

Candace Owens shared video on Monday depicting leftists screaming at her and Charlie Kirk in Philadelphia, PA, describing the events via Twitter.

In two videos, assorted leftists can be heard shouting “f*** white privilege,” “stop white supremacy,” “cops and Klan, hand-in-hand,” and “1, 2, 3, f*** the bourgeoisie” while banging on drums, blowing whistles, and using bullhorns.

One leftist is seen pouring what appears to be a drink on Kirk. Another agitator said to Kirk. “You’re a fascist piece of s***. F*** you. F*** America.”

