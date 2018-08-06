Antifa Harasses Candace Owens at Breakfast: ‘Stop White Supremacy!’

Candace Owens shared video on Monday depicting leftists screaming at her and Charlie Kirk in Philadelphia, PA, describing the events via Twitter.

In two videos, assorted leftists can be heard shouting “f*** white privilege,” “stop white supremacy,” “cops and Klan, hand-in-hand,” and “1, 2, 3, f*** the bourgeoisie” while banging on drums, blowing whistles, and using bullhorns.

One leftist is seen pouring what appears to be a drink on Kirk. Another agitator said to Kirk. “You’re a fascist piece of s***. F*** you. F*** America.”

Charlie Kirk and I just got ATTACKED and protested by ANTIFA for eating breakfast. They are currently following us through Philly. ALL BLACK AND HISPANIC police force protecting us as they scream “f*ck the racist police”. pic.twitter.com/x5WUNr9mM6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

So @RealCandaceO & I were peacefully eating breakfast this morning. Within 20 mins ANTIFA mobilized a protest, started screaming at us, attacked us, & threatened death against us This is the face of the Democrats Conservatives aren’t safe – @RepMaxineWaters called for this https://t.co/fLG0j3BsQq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2018

