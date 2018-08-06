At long last we now have incontrovertible proof the establishment media are intentionally encouraging violence against President Trump and his supporters.

And here is that proof in the media’s own words:

NBC’s Chuck Todd

At some point, calling — when you call a group of people you otherize them the way he’s doing with the press, calling them sick, sort of dehumanizing them, it makes violence against the press easier to rationalize for some. That’s the concern that many news organizations have right now.

New York Times Publisher A. G. Sulzberger

I told him that although the phrase ‘fake news’ is untrue and harmful, I am far more concerned about his labeling journalists ‘the enemy of the people.’ I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.

CNN’s Jim Acosta

I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.

CNN’s Brian Stelter

[Trump’s] treating the press corps as his opponent because it’s convenient and creates a… perceived enemy for him to attack. That really is a hate movement and the results are what we see at these rallies. … And because he’s holding rallies more and more often, we are seeing it more and more often. And this is why reporters like Acosta are saying that ‘this is worrisome, someone might get hurt.’

These are all recent statements made by leading figures in the anti-Trump media, and the only conclusion they can possibly lead to is that the media honestly believe that “othering,” “dehumanizing,” declaring people the “enemy,” “whipping up hostility,” and launching a “hate movement” will result in violence.

And this is proof the establishment media are deliberately trying to provoke violence against Trump and his supporters.

Let me put it this way…

If the media believe “othering” and “dehumanizing” and declaring people the “enemy” and “whipping up hostility” result in violence, what are we to conclude when they themselves engage in this very behavior towards Trump and his supporters, other than the fact the media want to incite violence against Trump and his supporters?

In other words, if you believe specific speech will result in violence and you use that speech, we can only conclude your goal is to trigger violence.

According to their own standards as laid out above, here is just the tip of the iceberg of the media hoping to generate violence against Trump and his supporters…

CNN others Trump and declares him the enemy by calling him racist, racist, racist, racist, racist, racist, racist, racist.

CNN others Trump supporters and declares them the enemy by calling them racist, racist.

CNN dehumanizes Trump by calling him an “animal” and “crazy” and “racist” and “mentally unfit.”

CNN dehumanizes and declares all Trump supporters the enemy by saying their vote for Trump was driven by “racial anxiety.”

NBC News others Trump and declares him the enemy by calling him racist, racist, racist, racist…

NBC News dehumanizes Trump supporters and declares them the enemy by calling them racist and a “Nazi” and a “Nazi” again.

NBC News others Trump supporters, dehumanizes them, and declares them the enemy by calling them “Nazis” and racist.

CNN whips up hostility against Trump and declares him the enemy by calling him “unhinged,” “unmoored,” and “un-American.”

CNN whips up hostility against Trump voters by calling them racist.

The New York Times crossed a whole new Rubicon in othering Trump supporters by openly justifying the virulent racism of its latest editorial board member, Sarah Jeong, who has spent years attacking, dehumanizing, and justifying violence against white people.

To anyone paying attention, these examples are drops in the bucket. For three years now, the media have used lies and their own personal fake news factories to recklessly and dishonestly generated hate and hostility towards Trump and his supporters. CNN’s brand is “hate and violence,” because that is all they got.

So now we know… We know for certain the media deliberately use this rhetoric as a means to provoke violence against us, and we know this because the media have come out and admitted that they believe this kind of rhetoric does exactly that.

There are exactly zero confirmed examples of Trump supporters physically attacking the media.

There are over 540 examples of violent attacks, threats, vandalism, and menacing against Trump supporters.

Cry me a river, Brian Stelter.

