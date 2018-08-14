Chris Matthews: Omarosa ‘Boldfacely’ Snuck Recorder into Situation Room

Partial transcript as follows:

MANIGAULT-NEWMAN: [Trump] not only want to have me isolated, he wanted me to be affraid and he was effective of that. I was very affraid.

MATTHEWS: Because you went in [the Situation Room], just like you’re hear and you boldfacely walked in with a recorder device. How did you get past the electronic censcors that can pick up on a recording machine in the Situation Room? How did you pull it off?

MANIGAULT-NEWMAN: You know Chris, because of the threats from the president and his legal team, I’m going to not share that information.

MATTHEWS: You didn’t have a pen or something like that?

MANIGAULT-NEWMAN: I will tell you that I’m so glad that I did it because no one, no one would believe me if I didn’t have that recording that General Kelly said that he runs the White House and not the president. He’s in control, the staff answers to him and not the president. No one would believe that he he would say that — that Donald Trump is being puppeted.