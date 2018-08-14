CNN: Antifa’s Violence Against ‘Bigots’ Is ‘Right’

Chris Cuomo announced Monday night that CNN will not condemn but instead justify political violence against anyone it defines as “bigots” — which, according to the network’s editorial tone over the past two years, signals open season on all Trump supporters for violent activists like Antifa and the Black Bloc.

To legitimize political violence, Cuomo said, “All punches are not equal morally… Drawing a moral equivalency between those espousing hate and those fighting it, because they both resort to violence emboldens hate, legitimized hateful belief and elevates what should be stamped out.”

This is a dramatic turning point for the far left. Not only is CNN offering moral cover for those who engage in political violence, but — thanks to the ever-widening definition of “hate” — CNN is also calling for the left’s political opponents to be “stamped out.”

This, of course, is anathema to the very heart of Martin Luther King’s civil rights movement, which was never about “stamping out” anything. Rather, it was about using peaceful protest and civil disobedience to change hearts and minds.

Cuomo continued: [emphasis added]

Two wrongs and what is right. The bigots are wrong to hit. Antifa or whomever — anarchists or malcontents or the misguided — they are also wrong to hit. But fighting hate is right. And in a clash between hate and those who oppose it, those who oppose it are on the side of right.

After using the language of “stamped out,” CNN also crusades for “fighting hate,” but not within the context of King — where unassailable decency is used to change public opinion, to pursue a moral awakening. CNN is talking about physical “fighting.”

Cuomo and CNN go even further:

Think about it: civil rights activists, were they the same morally as the bigots and the racists with whom they exchanged blows? Are people who go to war against an evil regime on the same moral ground as those they seek to stop from oppressing the weak? When you punch me in the nose for being Italian and say I’m somehow less than, am I in the same moral place when I punch you back for saying that. It’s not about being right in the eyes of the law, but you also have to know what’s right and wrong in a moral, in a good and evil sense. That’s why people who show up to fight against bigots are not to be judged the same as the bigots, even if they do resort to the same kinds of petty violence.

And CNN is not just talking about self-defense which, of course, is always justified.

There are two key points that need to be made. The first is this…

What happened over the weekend at this Unite the Right 2 rally was pretty simple and a disaster for the Antifa’s media allies…

Only a handful of Nazis showed up.

Antifa arrived in droves.

This pathetic group of white supremacists committed no acts of violence that we know of.

Antifa rioted.

In other words, even though the Nazis decided not to come out of their mother’s basement, rather than declare victory, Antifa still rioted, still turned its hate and violence against those who did show up. This included innocent bystanders, the police (even black police officers), the Secret Service, the government, the United States of America, and members of the media.

You see, even though Antifa has proven over and over that it is a terrorist organization, the media have portrayed this group as a virtuous but misguided organization that fights Nazis. Now, to anyone paying attention, this has always been a lie. Time and again and again we have seen Antifa use their Brownshirt tactics against everyday Trump supporters. But because the media want Antifa out there terrorizing Trump supporters, the narrative is Antifa vs. Nazis.

Unfortunately for the media, this weekend’s violence, which was wholly caused by Antifa, exposed that media narrative as a lie, and this, in turn, forced CNN to come out and finally admit to what we have known for years — that the far-left cable outlet is an advocate for utilizing political violence to reach its partisan goals, including violence against police officers, black-owned businesses, President Trump, and his supporters.

The second important point here is that CNN is now openly encouraging and excusing violence against “bigotry” and “hate” only after CNN has spent years defining “bigotry” and “hate” as anyone who supports Trump.

What CNN did Monday night by justifying political violence, by in any way excusing it, is a major turning point within an increasingly frustrated and radicalized establishment media.

One of the great cornerstones of classical liberalism is the idea is that, no matter how reprehensible your ideas, here in America you are allowed to argue those ideas, as long as you do so peacefully. And now this cornerstone, the moral and patriotic lessons of Skokie, have been stomped on by the fascist boots of CNN, Chris Cuomo, and their ilk as impotent rage leads them to pursue the un-American goals of blacklists and violence.

Just be aware that, according to the “pro” journalists wringing their hands about mean tweets, political violence is now fair game… as are all of us who support Trump.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.