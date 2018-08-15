Nolte: Nine Times ‘Racist-Sexist’ Trump Described White Men as ‘Dogs’

President Trump used the word “dog” to describe Omarosa Manigault– Newman on Monday, and now the fake news media are predictably claiming this is racist.

There is just one problem with this narrative — on some nine occasions over the years, Trump has used the word “dog” to describe white men, including very white men like Mitt Romney.

Despite this incontrovertible fact, the far-left conspiracy network CNN is still attacking Trump as racist (and sexist!, even though Trump has overwhelmingly described men as dogs), as is the far-left New York Times, the far-left Washington Post, and harrumph, harrumph, harrump and fake news, fake news, fake news…

Except…

Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog. Now he calls me racist-but I am least racist person there is — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2016

Watched @davidaxelrod on @oreillyfactor and the dog hit me even after I made a big contribution to his charity. I never went bankrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2015

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Does anyone remember this @BillMaher clip when he got fired from ABC- in fact, fired like a dog! http://t.co/Xekz6GTm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2013

.@EWErickson got fired like a dog from RedState

and now he is the one leading opposition against me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2016

.@GlennBeck got fired like a dog by #Fox. The Blaze is failing and he wanted to have me on his show. I said no – because he is irrelevant. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2015

.@BrentBozell, one of the National Review lightweights, came to my office begging for money like a dog. Why doesn't he say that? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

Wow, great news! I hear @EWErickson of Red State was fired like a dog. If you read his tweets, you'll understand why. Just doesn't have IT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2015

.@georgewillf is perhaps the most boring political pundit on television. Got thrown off ABC like a dog. At Mar-a-Lago he was a total bust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2015

We live in the age of miracles, an age where the magic of the Google Machine can prevent you from spreading all kinds of fake news, where the Google Machine can learn you stuff, like Trump’s use of the word “dog” is an equal-opportunity insult.

Has anyone told the establishment media about the Google Machine?

What’s more, if the establishment media want to argue using the word “dog” is de-humanizing, they will first have to explain their silent approval when their left-wing colleagues use of the words “cunt,” “cockholster,” “gash,” and “Nazi” to describe Trump, his female staffers, and Trump supporters.

And I would especially like to hear from the New York Times after adding to its editorial board the unrepentant racist Sarah Jeong, who trafficked in de-humanizing racism for years.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.