Jonah Goldberg: Trump a ‘Terrible Husband,’ Not a ‘Good Dad’

Jonah Goldberg, Never-Trump pundit and Senior Editor at National Review, gave President Donald Trump low marks as a husband and father Wednesday morning.

Goldberg began Tuesday evening by framing Trump as lacking “good character”:

Re-asking a question I’ve been posing for three years: Please come up with a definition of good character that Donald Trump can clear. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) August 15, 2018

As replies poured in through the next morning, he dismissed Jeffrey Lord’s description of Trump as a “good dad”:

Very little evidence he’s a good dad. Kids were raised by his ex-wife and he had little to do with them until they were older. Doesn’t seem like a great dad to Tiffany even now. He was a terrible husband to at least two of his wives. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) August 15, 2018

Goldberg framed former President Barack Obama’s character as superior to Trump’s:

Obama never cheated on his wife and bragged about it. That was easy. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) August 15, 2018

He then suggested Trump is disloyal to his family:

That’s easy. There are many politicians that are good family men and never cheated on their wives. There are other definitions many normal politicians can clear that Trump cannot. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) August 15, 2018

Trump’s children have repeatedly praised their father’s parenting, crediting him with facilitating their accomplishments.

Goldberg’s employer National Review infamously printed a special issue, Against Trump, at the peak of the 2016 Republican presidential primary, warning voters: “Donald Trump is a menace to American conservatism.” Despite his and other Never-Trump pundits’ protestations, Goldberg did not hinder Trump as he won the GOP nomination and ultimately the presidency.

Goldberg now spends his nights fretting about another family’s relationships while Trump serves as the leader of the free world.

