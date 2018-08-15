Nolte: Peter Strzok Fundraises off ‘Weekly Standard’ Testimonial

Peter Strzok, the disgraced and now-fired former FBI chief, is using a Weekly Standard (TWS) testimonial to raise $500,000 in donations through a GoFundMe campaign.

Strzok was finally fired this week, months and months after some 50,000 of his private texts revealed that, among other things, this high-level agent was assuring and reassuring fellow agent Lisa Page (his mistress — who still has a job in the FBI) that Trump would not be allowed to become president.

“No, no he won’t. We’ll stop it,” he told her.

Worse still, were the texts reassuring Page that if Trump did become president, he had an “insurance policy” in place.

When you combine the texts with the outrageously unethical behavior of an FBI that let Hillary Clinton off the hook for countless crimes and then turned around to spy on the Trump campaign — using a fabricated FISA warrant and opposition research paid for by the Clinton campaign — what you have is Strzok (who supervides both investigations) working overtime to keep his venal promises to his gal pal.

But now that this bad cop has finally been fired, the anti-Trump resistance must take him on as a folk hero, which means he has already raised (as of this writing) $383,000 of the $500,000 GoFundMe goal.

Included in the GoFundMe campaign is an endless, 12 page homage to Strzok’s years of selfless service.

Cue America the Beautiful…

We are asking you to support a man who has dedicated his life to defending America; to stand up for the freedoms on which this country was built and a government that truly serves the people by protecting all Americans, including dedicated government employees, from constantly being subjected to the whims and influence of politicians.

And crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea….

Included in the purple homage are testimonials from far-left media outlets like the Daily Beast, the Washington Post, Slate, and … The Weekly Standard?

After some 20 years as a respected conservative publication, it is still sometimes surprising when confronted with just how far the Never Trump publication has gone off the rails in the age of Trump.

Even on the sacred issue of free speech, TWS has joined the establishment media’s blacklisting jihad against political speech it doesn’t like. When Infowars is being targeted, TWS cheers citing the standard that corporations should be allowed to set their own standards. But just last year, when Google threw out someone whose speech TWS approved of, this very same TWS attack Big Tech as “Stalinist.”

“Muh principles” indeed.

If that is not bad enough, the sinking USS TWS published a rousing defense of Strzok back in July, that included dishonest nonsense like… [emphasis added]

Strzok did not like Donald Trump, did not want him to be elected president, and had a personal animus toward the Republican nominee and perhaps even his supporters.

Yes, “perhaps” his supporters, who he called “ignorant hillbillies,” and said he could “smell” in a Walmart.

But “perhaps.”

Anyway, after TWS argues there is no evidence Strzok’s personal bias in any way showed up in his work (other than his primary role in the cabal to let Hillary off the hook and then use Hillary’s oppo research to forge a FISA warrant, spy on the Trump campaign, and frame the president as a Russian Manchurian candidate), TWS closes with an attack on Strzok’s critics:

[U]ntil there’s evidence Strzok actually took action to taint the investigation, the overwrought tale of bias at the FBI is just sound and fury.

…from sea to shining sea.

Naturally, this TWS testimonial worked perfectly as a blurb in Strzok’s highly successful GoFundMe grift:

The Weekly Standard, a leading conservative magazine, declared that the “overwrought tale of bias” surrounding Pete is “just sound and fury.” https://twitter.com/davereaboi/status/1029252693611753474

In the time it took me to write this piece, Strzok has raised another $1500 from America’s true “ignorant hillbillies.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.