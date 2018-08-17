Mara Gay, a member of the far-left New York Times editorial board, believes Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was being honest when he said America “was never that great.” She also agrees with the sentiment.

During a speech before supporters Wednesday, Cuomo was very clear about why he does not believe America has ever been great.

After criticizing President Trump’s “Make America Great” slogan, Cuomo laid out his reasoning.

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” he said, as his supporters laughed and gasped.

“We have not reached greatness, we will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged. We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone,” he added. “…and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed and every woman is making her full contribution.”

From the sounds of it, Cuomo was pandering to women because he is in primary race with Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, who he is obviously worried about.

Later, though, through his office, Cuomo backed down.

“The Governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality. America has not yet reached its maximum potential,” a Cuomo spokesperson said.

Gay, however, is not buying Cuomo’s backtrack. She believes he said what he meant and meant what he said.

“Baffled by the assumption Cuomo’s America was ‘never that great’ remarks were a gaffe,” Gay tweeted Friday morning.

Baffled by the assumption Cuomo’s America was “never that great” remarks were a gaffe. — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) August 17, 2018

Sally Goldenberg, a senior reporter at the far-left Politico agreed. “I agree!” she tweeted, adding, “It’s also a bold (and risky) statement that a lot of other Dems aren’t willing to make. And he’s got a very high-profile challenge on the left he appears to be concerned about. Seems uncomplicated.”

Gay replied, “Also rings as honest.”

Someone added that Cuomo’s “not great” statement reminded him of what former First Lady Michelle Obama said on the 2008 campaign trail about being “proud of my country for the first time.”

“The difference, tho, is that it reads totally opportunistic from Cuomo as opposed to genuine,” he added.

Gay relied, “See that all makes sense to me.”

Gay also believes Cuomo “nailed it with the audience he was trying to reach.”

In another Twitter exchange, Gay agreed that America is not great.

Responding to a third person who said, “Anyone whose parents didn’t come over on the Mayflower grew up hearing many examples of not-that-greatness,” Gay replied, “Right. Not that we haven’t done great things or there isn’t anything great about it. But yes.”

Right. Not that we haven’t done great things or there isn’t anything great about it. But yes — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) August 17, 2018

Gay did not comment on her opinion of how “great” it is or is not that Sarah Jeong, an unrepentant racist, is now her colleague on the New York Times editorial board.

