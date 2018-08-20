CNN contributor and prominent anti-Trumper Ana Navarro mocked First Lady Melania Trump Monday by quipping that she has suffered “oxygen deprivation to the brain.”

Navarro apparently interrupted her own vacation to hurl insults at President Donald Trump’s wife. “On vacay & I swore I’d stay off political twitter,” she wrote, “But damn, girlfriend’s lack of self-awareness & any sense of shame for her husband’s use of the Presidency to bully others, is hard to ignore.” The outburst came in response to a video clip of First Lady Trump delivering an anti-cyber bullying speech on Monday.

On vacay & I swore I’d stay off political twitter.

But damn, girlfriend’s lack of self-awareness & any sense of shame for her husband’s use of the Presidency to bully others, is hard to ignore.

Only plausible explanation here is, Melania suffered oxygen deprivation to the brain. https://t.co/o93MONfeUl — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 20, 2018

“Only plausible explanation here is, Melania suffered oxygen deprivation to the brain,” Navarro added.

Despite Navarro’s nasty comment, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham has already addressed the critics of her anti-cyber bullying campaign. Grisham told CNN’s Kate Bennett, “She’s addressed this before. She is well aware of the criticism, but that will not deter her from doing what she feels is right.”

New: I asked @StephGrisham45 abt @FLOTUS addressing cyberbullying in face of recent @realDonaldTrump comments, and his name-calling on Twitter: “She’s addressed this before. She is well aware of the criticism, but that will not deter her from doing what she feels is right.” — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 20, 2018

“Let’s face it: most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults, but we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits,” Mrs. Trump said during her speech.

Navarro has a long history of armchair diagnoses for the Trump family.

The CNN commentator has claimed that President Trump may be suffering from dementia, tweeting last August: “Only possible defensible explanation for Trump’s disgusting, unpresidential, narcissistic behavior, would be early-on-set dementia. Maybe.”