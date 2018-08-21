GQ Writer: Deported Nazi Is ‘Plant’ to ‘Make ICE Look Noble and Heroic’

GQ writer Nathaniel Friedman spread the conspiracy theory Tuesday that the former Nazi SS guard deported by the Trump administration is a “plant” to make ICE look noble and heroic.”

In a follow up Tweet, Friedman tweeted “cowards,” which apparently refers to ICE.

Friedman spread this falsehood using his verified Twitter account.

After he was called out on it, Friedman did delete the Tweet with the claim it was all a “joke.” He then blamed “MAGA shitheads” (Trump supporters) for failing to get his “joke.”

Of course a bunch of MAGA shitheads thought my Nazi guard conspiracy theory joke was serious. They believe all sorts of conspiracy theories. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) August 21, 2018

The news that Trump succeeded after two previous presidential administrations failed for 14 years to deport Jakiw Palij, a known Nazi who served as an SS guard at a death camp in Poland during WWII, is highly inconvenient for the establishment media’s Trump haters.

The deportation not only shows Trump accomplishing something his predecessors could not, it also blows up the establishment media’s phony narrative about Trump being sympathetic to Nazis.

Moreover, this story confirms the importance of ICE and is the kind of news that brings the country together, which is the very last thing Trump critics and the media want to see happen.

After three years of non-stop conspiracy theories and fake news from an establishment media desperate to see Trump removed from office, it is not unreasonable to see Friedman’s aborted “joke” as yet another pathetic attempt to sully what is good news for the Trump administration and for all decent people.

