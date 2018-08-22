CNN’s Sally Kohn Taunts Trump Supporters: ‘You Can Grow a Conscience’

Liberal author and CNN commentator Sally Kohn seems to have abandoned her quest to “repair our humanity” now that the press tour for her latest book has quieted down.

Kohn taunted supporters of President Donald Trump Wednesday with a post suggesting they don’t have consciences.

In response to the news that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen now apparently sees the president as a “danger” to the United States, Sally Kohn responded in all caps, “MEMO TO ALL TRUMP SUPPORTERS: YOU, TOO, CAN GROW A CONSCIENCE!”

MEMO TO ALL TRUMP SUPPORTERS:

YOU, TOO, CAN GROW A CONSCIENCE! https://t.co/ALu5Vcq5sI — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) August 22, 2018

This April, Kohn released a new book titled The Opposite Of Hate: A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity.

In the Amazon description of her book, she writes that she discovered: “The opposite of hate is the beautiful and powerful reality of how we are all fundamentally linked and equal as human beings. The opposite of hate is connection.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she advised progressives not to disparage Trump supporters, or else “morally, you are not walking the talk”:

Since writing this book, what have you learned about how we can all better get along with those who might not agree with us? We need to have more and more people who support justice, equality, fairness, and the policies, practices, and habits that get us closer to it. So, just forget the moral, and look at the pragmatic level, I don’t see how demonizing people who disagree with you gets you closer. And morally, you are not walking the talk. You’re saying as a progressive, “Listen, I think we should treat everyone with equality and fairness and dignity except Trump supporters.” If I have a big asterisk for Trump supporters, am I really standing up for the dignity and humanity of all?

She also gave a TED Talk admitting that she was a childhood “bully” and, as part of her “journey” in writing this book, she apologized to a woman she had tormented in school. With tears in her eyes, Kohn says the woman did not outright forgive her: “What she wrote was: ‘Messages such as yours cannot absolve you of your past actions. The only way to do that is to improve the world, prevent others from behaving similar ways, and foster compassion.’ And she’s right — which is why I’m here.”

Kohn seems to have reverted to her 2016-era mindset of insulting Trump supporters. Roughly two years before her book launch, Kohn said on CNN that Trump’s fans were “only voting for him because he’s a white guy.”

That same year, Kohn tweeted a photo with Cohen, captioned, “True confession: I quite like @MichaelCohen212”

Cohen responded to the tweet, writing, “we might not agree on everything but we both agree that Sally is great on # CNN!”