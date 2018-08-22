New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says President Trump represents what the political Left and establishment media “hate about America, which is Americans” in an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily.

In an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Coulter said liberals have used immigration to demographically alter the United States in order to avoid having to “care about the middle part of the country.”

Coulter said:

He is a representative of what they hate about America, which is Americans. They hate the gun culture, they hate white men, they hate the middle part of America, and now with the demographic changes, they’ve wrought through immigration, they don’t really need to care about the middle part of the country. They’ve got Wall Street, they’ve got Silicon Valley, they’ve got the coasts, so they can stop pretending to like… to care about people in Indiana. Their attack on Trump I think is just… they’re able to do it without having the slightest tinge of embarrassment about attacking the Wal-Mart set because he’s technically a rich man who’s president. They see him as the representative of everything they hate about America, which again, as I say, is Americans.

Listen to Coulter’s full interview here:

Coulter’s new book, Resistance is Futile! How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind, dives into the Left’s obsession with despising Trump and his “America First” agenda.

An exclusive Breitbart News excerpt of Coulter’s book, the columnist explains how the Left’s stance on key issues facing the nation has become to oppose any efforts or policies supported by Trump.

“There is a whole group of Americans whose sole political position is: ‘We hate Trump.’ From the moment he won the election, it has been total war against the president, like nothing this country has experienced before,” Coulter writes in the book. “The left is in a moral panic.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.