CNN host Chris Cuomo wondered Wednesday whether Americans outraged over the death of Mollie Tibbetts would be as upset if the alleged killer was a white American instead of an illegal alien.

In reference to Tibbetts’s death and other murders by illegal aliens, Chris Cuomo asked, “I wonder if these sympathizers would be as full-throated about these tragedies if the killers were white citizens, if the victims were not young white women. If that were the case, would we see a video like this from Trump today?”

He then played a clip of President Donald Trump talking about Tibbetts’s death.

“Mollie Tibbetts was an incredible young woman who was permanently separated from her family,” Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday. “A person came in, from Mexico, illegally, and killed her. We need the wall, we need our immigration laws changed.”

“Permanently separated. It’s as obvious as it is offensive,” Cuomo retorted. “So he cares about Mollie Tibbetts more than people who don’t believe in separating kids from parents? Or treating undocumented immigrants like dogs? Please. What that tells you, that even in this moment, talking about Mollie Tibbetts, he still has to play to political advantage,” Cuomo said.

“And it is proof that he still doesn’t want to own what he did to those kids, and many of them are still waiting to get back with their parents, we have not forgotten. The president still doesn’t think it is wrong, and he thinks grandstanding about Tibbetts gives him high ground, well it does not.”

Cuomo also accused conservative media of having a double standard when covering deaths caused by illegal aliens compared to alleged police brutality cases.

“Nor do the people covering this like some kind of ‘gotcha!’ have high ground. Why? These are the same people that tamp down some police use-of-force cases and say, ‘Those cases are being politicized.’ They mitigate facts, they play the coverage very close to the vest, because ‘We don’t want it to be about politics.'”

The CNN host then compared the outrage over Tibbetts death to conspiracy theories surrounding DNC staffer Seth Rich’s murder.

“Seth Rich–remember him? His death, his murder, all about Democrat deviousness–until it wasn’t. Until the family said, ‘Stop doing this to us. There is no proof of what you’re saying. Go away.’ And once the political intrigue ran out of the story, did you see dogged coverage by the same people about what happened to Seth Rich?”

Of course, that comparison falls apart under basic scrutiny.

As Cuomo correctly notes, Rich’s murder was seized upon by conspiracy theorists who tried to insinuate some Democrat involvement, a theory for which no solid proof exists. But unlike the Seth Rich case, there are no conspiracy theories in the coverage of Tibbetts’ death–illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera has been arrested and charged by police.

Cuomo’s on-air lectures are now a regular part of his nightly show on CNN. He recently went on a monologue about how violent far-left groups like Antifa “are on the side of right” when fighting against “bigots.”

“The bigots are wrong to hit. Antifa or whomever — anarchists or malcontents or the misguided — they are also wrong to hit. But fighting hate is right. And in a clash between hate and those who oppose it, those who oppose it are on the side of right,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo’s employer CNN continues to struggle finding an audience. Last week, the network suffered a large drop in ratings, losing 23 percent of total primetime average viewers compared to the same week last year. During the day, there was a drop of 24 percent.