CNN’s Symone Sanders: Blame ‘Toxic Masculinity’—Not Illegal Immigration—for Mollie Tibbetts Murder

CNN political analyst Symone Sanders on Wednesday blamed “toxic masculinity” instead of illegal immigration for Mollie Tibbetts’s murder.

Though an illegal alien has been charged with murdering Tibbetts, the left-wing analyst who was a national spokeswoman for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2016 presidential campaign insisted that that the bigger issue is that Tibbetts was murdered because “she told a man to leave her alone while she was jogging.”

Immediately after Cristhian Bahena Rivera was charged with murdering Tibbetts, left-wing activists and mainstream media members went into overdrive to try to downplay the illegal immigration issue.

“Her murderer happens to be undocumented. This isn’t about border security,” Sanders claimed. “This is about toxic masculinity. Mollie Tibbetts lost her life b/c a man couldn’t take her saying no. Full stop.”

Mollie Tibbetts was murdered b/c she told a man to leave her alone while she was jogging. Her murderer happens to be undocumented. This isn’t about border security. This is about toxic masculinity. Mollie Tibbetts lost her life b/c a man couldn’t take her saying no. Full stop. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 22, 2018

That logic is asinine, archaic and flawed. I’d love if we could have a real conversation about how women’s lives are literally in danger because some men do not know how to check their egos. How many more women have to die before we can address this?… — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 22, 2018