NBC’s Chuck Todd said Wednesday that a “functional” Washington and Congress would start impeachment proceedings against President Trump now.

After falsely claiming Trump has been accused of “federal crime,” a noticeably excited Todd said on the Today Show:

The Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives would begin to look to see if there’s enough evidence to start investigating and drawing up articles of impeachment, but this is not a functional Congress. This is a Congress controlled by Republicans. They would have to do this on their own president. But I have to tell you, I think there is going to be increased political heat, and you’re going to have a divided Republican party: those who are fearing Trump as a drag and those that know that his base is there till the end.

The far-left Todd then pressured House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to save his legacy by launching impeachment proceedings against a president accused of nothing more than a possible FEC violation, saying, “I do think Paul Ryan needs to think long and hard about the future of the Republican Party. This is your last chance off this train, and it looks like Manafort and Cohen only have more to say, only may cooperate more. This could get worse.”

The anti-Trump Todd then tried to gaslight Ryan into believing impeachment proceedings would be a way to do his own Party a favor:

Ryan’s retiring. I think he could actually do the Party a favor and just start the procedure in the House Judiciary Committee to give some home, to give some place for Republicans getting nervous to say, “Hey, you know what: let’s start an investigation, and we’ll go from there.”

Even the sober Real Clear Politics described Todd’s advice as a “rant.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.