New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter’s latest book, Resistance is Futile! How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind, dives into the establishment media’s lies surrounding President Trump and his White House.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Coulter debunks five myths with Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that have been spread about Trump and his campaign:

1. Trump Never Admitted to Sexually Assaulting Women

Okay, he uses a bad word, it does sound a little sophomoric … but he’s using the exact same phraseology when he says ‘When you’re a celebrity, you can do anything. You can grab them by the blank. They let you do it.’ Everyone has said it. Anderson Cooper asks it in the debate. Hillary Clinton has said it. A lot of responsible journalists … I have quotes from a slew of them saying, ‘The president admitted to sexual assault on tape.’ And I just want to alert readers, anyone who says that is a stone cold liar.

2. Trump Never Asked Putin to Hack the DNC

First, Kimberly Guilfoyle said on The Five: ‘Hey, maybe Trey Gowdy can strike a deal with Putin and get those emails.’ It was a joke. In fact, about two or three Republicans used the same joke in debates. It makes no sense for Trump to talk about hacking those emails, because they were gone. There was nothing to hack. She had wiped them. He said, ‘Mr. Putin, or whatever, if you’re listening, I hope you can find the 30,000 missing emails.’ He was talking about the emails that were wiped, obviously from what he said. Not the 20,000 emails that had been hacked, stolen, and put on Wikileaks for all the world to see. We didn’t need to find those. They were on Wikileaks … He said ‘find,’ not ‘hack.’ And yet whenever that joke is described, they say ‘hack.’

3. The Crimes of Cohen and Manafort Have Nothing to do with Trump

The actual crimes in both cases have absolutely nothing to do with Trump, have absolutely nothing to do with the campaign. That’s an important thing to keep in mind. With Manafort, it’s complicated tax issues … talked to a liberal guy who wanted to be a tax lawyer. As for Cohen, it’s so outrageous that they’re throwing in the campaign finance violation. Utterly completely clear that the only reason they looked at Cohen … was because he worked for Trump and would take a bullet for Trump.

4. The Special Counsel Office is ‘Our One Soviet Import’

If you have 17 extremely talented and extremely determined prosecutors looking at specific people in search of a crime, there are so many federal crimes on the books, they have never been counted. Efforts have been undertaken, but it can’t be done. So if you want to get somebody on something … and most of Mueller’s plea bargains – as like ‘Lying to investigators,’ and I’m not saying you should lie to investigators … but that’s a process crime that only exists because of the investigation.

5. Media Edited Access Hollywood Tape to Fit Their Narrative

Showing consciousness of guilt, I looked up how the Access Hollywood tape was played on TV and notice that they carefully edited out the part of him saying ‘They let you do it.’ Now that’s consciousness of guilt.

