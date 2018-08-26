Daily Mail: Donald Trump Dared to Golf 17 Hours After John McCain Died

The UK Daily Mail expressed shock and horror Sunday at the fact that President Donald Trump waited only 17 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) to play a round of golf, as he typically does Sunday (and as President Barack Obama did before him).

The Daily Mail reported, with original ALL CAPS: “Donald Trump returns to the golf course just 17 HOURS after the death of John McCain as he faces criticism for failing to properly honor GOP giant’s life and legacy.”

According to the article, written by Megan Sheets, Trump was guilty of having merely posted a “meager tweet with his condolences” before returning to golf nearly a full day later.

Sheets reported:

Donald Trump was spotted arriving at the golf course on Sunday morning, less than 17 hours after the death of Senator John McCain. The president has remained somewhat quiet about the Arizona Republican senator’s death, drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle after he posted a meager tweet with his condolences for the family that failed to acknowledge the impact McCain has had on American political life, and his record as one of the nation’s most celebrated war heroes. A group of both supporters and protesters gathered outside the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, as the president arrived, holding Make America Great Again signs as well as others that say ‘FAKE PRESIDENT’ and ‘RESIGN NOW’.

McCain had pointedly excluded Trump from attending his funeral, but apparently the president was expected to honor some sort of golf ban, out of respect.

In 2014, Obama golfed immediately after American journalist James Foley was beheaded by the terrorists of the so-called “Islamic State.”

In 2002, President George W. Bush infamously teed off — “Now watch this drive” — immediately after delivering a statement condemning terrorists.

But Trump, as Sheets reported, waited a mere 17 hours after expressing condolences to McCain’s family to enjoy a private golf game with his own.

