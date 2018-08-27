President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. ripped into CNN’s Carl Bernstein Monday over a now-debunked story about Trump Tower.

“Comical to watch @CNN covering for leftist hack @carlbernstein. He & Obama staffer @jimsciutto obviously got story wrong,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

He added, “CNN ‘stands by’ it anyway, defending literal fake news. 3 ‘reporters’ were fired for false CNN hit on @Scaramucci & this is FAR worse!”:

Comical to watch @CNN covering for leftist hack @carlbernstein. He & Obama staffer @jimsciutto obviously got story wrong. CNN "stands by" it anyway, defending literal fake news. 3 "reporters" were fired for false CNN hit on @Scaramucci & this is FAR worse! https://t.co/KdgpXfGhgT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 27, 2018

President Trump also went after CNN:

“Michaels [sic] Cohen’s attorney clarified the record, saying his client does not know if President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting (out of which came nothing!),” Trump wrote, adding, “The answer is that I did NOT know about the meeting. Just another phony story by the Fake News Media!”:

Michaels Cohen’s attorney clarified the record, saying his client does not know if President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting (out of which came nothing!). The answer is that I did NOT know about the meeting. Just another phony story by the Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

Late last month, Bernstein, Jim Sciutto (a former Obama official), and a third reporter published a CNN “bombshell” that claimed Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, knew that Trump was aware of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting before the meeting took place. Trump has always maintained he knew nothing of the meeting beforehand.

That CNN “bombshell” fell apart last week, however, and did so on CNN, when no less than Cohen’s own attorney, Clintonista Lanny Davis, told Anderson Cooper that Cohen knows no such thing about Trump’s foreknowledge of the meeting.

In fact, Davis is furiously walking back all the statements he made about Cohen having information about Trump colluding with the Russians.

Naturally, and probably all in an effort to protect the far-left Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame, CNN is standing by its fake news.

Sunday night, Brian Stelter, one of CNN’s most extreme Trump critics and conspiracy theorists, tweeted, “We stand by our story and are confident in our reporting of it.”

The problem with this stance is that the story the far-left CNN is standing by has a headline that reads, “Cohen claims Trump knew in advance of 2016 Trump Tower meeting.”

Moreover, the “Cohen Knows” angle is also what Sciutto and Bernstein repeated endlessly on CNN’s airwaves. This entire story is premised on “Cohen knows.”

But even after Cohen’s own attorney verified that the story is fake news and said Cohen does not know this… CNN stands by its fake news.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.