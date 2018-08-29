CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Falsely Blames Antifa Violence on Black Americans

CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin bizarrely pinned the blame for Antifa violence on black Americans Tuesday night, saying that the far-left group is “widely perceived as an African-American organization.”

In response to President Trump warning of Antifa violence should Democrats win the midterms, Jeffrey Toobin said, “Let’s be clear also about what’s going on here. The theme here is, ‘I’m Donald Trump and I’ll protect you from the scary black people.'”

“Antifa is widely perceived as an African-American organization, and this is just part of the same story of LeBron James and Don Lemon and Maxine Waters and the NFL players and the UCLA basketball players,” he continued.

“This is about black versus white. This is about Donald Trump’s appeal to racism and it just happens all the time. And we never say it. We don’t say it enough for what it is, but that’s what’s going on here,” he added.

What Toobin said is simply false–as anyone who has seen photos or videos of most Antifa knows, the group is overwhelmingly white.

Hi, @JeffreyToobin you said last night on CNN that "Antifa is widely perceived as an African-American organization." Reality begs to differ. ….And this is why they call CNN 'fake news'. pic.twitter.com/rIeWX3yaVa — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 29, 2018

TPUSA’s Candace Owens, a prominent black conservative commentator, blasted CNN and Toobin on Twitter Wednesday.

HOLY SHIT. @CNN is now LYING on Black Americans accusing US of committing the violent atrocities that ANTIFA commits across the nation. ANTIFA is a notoriously ALL-WHITE gang, and blaming BLACKS is absolutely DISGRACEFUL @JeffreyToobin. https://t.co/36mS3TJgqk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 29, 2018

“ @ CNN is now LYING on Black Americans accusing US of committing the violent atrocities that ANTIFA commits across the nation,” Owens wrote. “ANTIFA is a notoriously ALL-WHITE gang, and blaming BLACKS is absolutely DISGRACEFUL @ JeffreyToobin.”

Owens also tweeted that CNN was “being horribly racist” by blaming black people for Antifa violence.

This is literally @CNN being HORRIBLY RACIST. Blaming black Americans for crimes that an ALL-WHITE gang commits—why? Because white Democrats are incapable of violence, and only black democrats are? UNBELIEVABLY RACIST @JeffreyToobin. ANTIFA has nothing to do with the blacks. https://t.co/Eib9bXd9NB — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 29, 2018

Speaking to Breitbart News, Candace Owens said that what Toobin said is “horrifically racist” and “reminiscent of the 1950s when violence committed by white people was blamed on blacks.” During that time, “it went unchecked,” she added, “and what happened on CNN, falsely blaming black youth for the violence of white youth, cannot go unchecked this time.”

Owens called for Toobin to retract his statement, which she repeatedly described as “the worst kind of racism” and to publicly correct the record.

When asked about Wolf Blitzer not correcting Toobin when he made the false statement, Owens described it as the “ultimate act of cowardice” from a cable news network that would rather “falsely accuse black teens of violence than admit there are white gangs–white Democrat gangs.”