Nolte — Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Carl Bernstein: ‘You’re Standing by Lies’

Donald Trump Jr. blasted CNN’s Carl Bernstein on Thursday for “standing by lies.”

The back and forth began on July 27 when Bernstein and his CNN colleague, Jim Sciutto (a former Obama appointee), published a piece of fake news. The story said President Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, would testify that the president knew of the Trump Tower meeting in advance.

This was CNN’s biggest story of the year and the biggest story the hapless Bernstein has published since Nixon resigned.

There is just one problem with the story — not a single word of it is true.

An even bigger problem in the story is how Bernstein went out of his way to claim Cohen’s attorney, Clintonista Lanny Davis, was not a source.

“Contacted by CNN, one of Cohen’s attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment,” the far-left Bernstein reported.

But that sentence is a lie.

Davis was, indeed, a source for the fake news report. Davis himself has admitted it.

Nevertheless, CNN and Bernstein are “standing by” not just their fake news, but the straight-up lie that Davis is not their source.

What CNN is hoping, and not unreasonably, is that the scandal will just go away, that the rest of its establishment media co-conspirators will ignore CNN’s lies because the media as a whole, in their shared cause to overturn the 2016 election, see lying as a valid tool. Proof of this is everywhere, most especially on CNN.

Someone who is not letting it go, however, is the president. Wednesday, he blistered CNN and Bernstein.

“CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake,” the president tweeted.

“Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News”:

CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake. Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

That same night, Bernstein shot back with this: “I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties,” his tweet read. “No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission, which is the essential role of a free press. @CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting”:

.@realdonaIdtrump– I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties. No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission, which is the essential role of a free press. @CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting. — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) August 30, 2018

“And I stand by my reporting.”

That was apparently too much for Don Jr., who responded Thursday morning.

“C’mon, Carl. Your reporting says Lanny Davis declined to comment. Lanny Davis admits he was actually an anon. source for you & Obama staffer @JimSciutto,” Don Jr’s tweet read. “Without even getting into the bogus story itself, that fact alone proves you’re ‘standing by’ lies”:

C’mon, Carl. Your reporting says Lanny Davis declined to comment. Lanny Davis admits he was actually an anon. source for you & Obama staffer @JimSciutto. Without even getting into the bogus story itself, that fact alone proves you’re “standing by” lies. https://t.co/fyJK9VyG7c — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2018

Wednesday night, Don Jr. also responded to CNN’s widely criticized response to the president’s tweet.

“CNN, you just lied again by saying you don’t lie,” his tweet accurately pointed out:

.@CNN, you just lied again by saying you don’t lie. You said Lanny Davis declined to comment when he was in fact a source. Are you kidding me with this BS. Do you have any journalistic credibility at all? I mean seriously??? You’re a joke!!! https://t.co/LKNbxY4DGL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2018

