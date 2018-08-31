Reports: NBC News Covered Up ‘Credible’ Rape Allegation Against Harvey Weinstein

NBC News covered up a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein, according to sources who spoke to the New York Times and Daily Beast.

“Three days before Ronan [Farrow] and I were going to head to L.A. to interview a woman with a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein, I was ordered to stop, not to interview this woman,” an NBC News whistleblower told the far-left New York Times. “And to stand down on the story altogether.”

“Farrow was prepared to fly to California to interview a woman who was going to claim in silhouette on camera that Weinstein had raped her,” reports the far-left Daily Beast. “Farrow wanted to publish this interview and what he had already gathered, but network higher-ups said he needed more and would not allow Farrow to use an NBC News crew for the interview[.]”

The NBC News whistleblower is Rich McHugh, a 43-year-old producer who worked closely with Farrow on the Weinstein story. He left his job at NBC’s investigative unit some two weeks ago for an opportunity to work for Al Gore on a climate change documentary.

In order to tell his Weinstein story, Farrow was eventually forced to take his reporting to the New Yorker, where it was published two months later and won a Pulitzer Prize. Farrow felt he had no choice because NBC refused to run the story, kept putting him off, kept telling him the story was not solid enough.

This, of course, is ridiculous. Before he left, Farrow spent eight long months putting together his story, and by the time he left NBC he not only had the rape accuser, he had audio tape from a police undercover operation where Weinstein admitted to groping a model and other women.

Noah Oppenheim, the president of NBC News, told the New York Times Farrow “was never told to stop in the way he’s implying.”

Oppenheim, however, has yet to explain why audio tape of Weinstein (a big-time Democrat player and Clinton supporter, and the most powerful man in Hollywood at the time) admitting to groping women was not in and of itself a legitimate story.

As Breitbart News reported previously, Oppenheim’s conflicts of interest are jaw-dropping. Not only does Oppenheim moonlight as a screenwriter, he shared a table with Weinstein at the Time 100 Gala in April of 2017, which, according to the timeline above, happened months after Farrow had started his investigation.

According to the Daily Beast, Oppenheim is blaming his boss, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, for making him the scapegoat.

Numerous outlets have reported this week that Lack is already on the chopping block over his mishandling of the Matt Lauer sexual harassment scandal and the hiring of Megyn Kelly, one of the most expensive duds in media history.

NBC News itself has also been under fire after the far-left network circled the wagons for MSNBC anchor Joy Reid, who serial lied as a means to blame a supposed hacker (that does not exist) for homophobic ravings published on her personal blog a decade ago.

In each of these instances, rather than bring in outside investigators to fully vet the scandal (as Fox News has done), NBC News chose to investigate NBC News, and each and every time NBC News was able to report that it found no wrongdoing at NBC News.

Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, recently blamed Fox News for the public’s lack of faith in the establishment media. The current accusations against NBC News, the accusation NBC News covered up a credible rape allegation, come from two left-wing media outlets and a producer who now works for Al Gore.

Chuck Todd has yet to explain how Fox News orchestrated all of this.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.